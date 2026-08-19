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Why is India so keen to bring Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman to Delhi? The Hasina factor explained

Dhaka says the timing of a visit needs careful consideration. The BRICS invitation has made the decision more complicated.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 07:32 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 07:32 PM IST
Why is India so keen to bring Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman to Delhi? The Hasina factor explained
Image Credit: High Commissioner Pranay Verma pays courtesy call on Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman. (File photo: Bangladesh PMO)

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