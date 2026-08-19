/Why is India so keen to bring Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman to Delhi? The Hasina factor explained

New Delhi: Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has been invited to India twice since taking office in February, but New Delhi is still waiting for him to make the trip.
Rahman chose Malaysia for his first overseas visit and later travelled to China. India subsequently invited him to attend the BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13. Bangladesh has not so far confirmed his participation.
The issue has become complicated after Dhaka said a more favourable atmosphere was needed for Rahman’s possible India visit. Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry also referred to the August 5 media appearance by ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Delhi as something that had affected the atmosphere between the two countries.
Rahman therefore faces a difficult choice over whether to accept New Delhi’s invitation while tensions over Hasina are unresolved.
India and Bangladesh share a long border and have economic and security interests in each other. But relations have become tense since Hasina’s government was toppled in 2024 and she subsequently went to India.
The new BNP government has sought changes in its relationship with New Delhi while also maintaining ties with China, Pakistan and other countries.
Former Bangladeshi Ambassador to the United States Mohammad Humayun Kabir wrote in The Daily Star that Bangladesh has politically changed since the 2024 uprising.
“The July 2024 popular uprising has changed people’s aspirations. Bangladeshis are now more independent-minded, ambitious and conscious of their aspirations,” he wrote.
He said domestic changes had also changed how Bangladesh views India, China, the United States and other major partners.
“India naturally wants to understand the new government’s thinking and priorities. Speaking directly to the prime minister is the best way for India to address these questions, because he is ultimately the decision-maker. India also needs to understand that Bangladesh will not become anyone’s subordinate or follower,” he wrote.
Rahman’s political position makes any visit to Delhi especially delicate. His government came to power after campaigning against Hasina’s Awami League, while India continues to deal with requests from Dhaka concerning her extradition.
A visit to India while Hasina is there could therefore become a domestic political issue for Rahman.
Dhananjay Tripathi, associate professor of international affairs at the South Asian University, says Rahman is caught between diplomatic considerations and domestic political concerns.
“There will be pressure from the public not to go to India. But diplomacy has its own principles. You have been invited to a multilateral forum that you may want to join in the future. What will you do then? This makes the situation more difficult for Tarique than for Modi,” he said.
He said Hasina’s presence in India continues to be an important factor. “Tarique Rahman’s problem is that once he comes to New Delhi, his political standing in Bangladesh could be affected. That is why he is trying to avoid it. A major source of pressure would disappear if Sheikh Hasina leaves India, whether for Bangladesh or another country,” he said.
India has separately invited him for a bilateral visit and to attend the BRICS outreach session in his capacity as the chair of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).
New Delhi has said the BRICS invitation is separate from the bilateral invitation extended when he became the prime minister. Bangladesh has said it is still considering the BRICS invitation.
Tripathi does not see a refusal as a major diplomatic setback for India, but believes it would leave an important absence. “I would not call it a setback, but it would certainly leave something missing. An important space would be left unfilled. He should come, but I do not think he will visit India in the immediate future unless there is some major development at the diplomatic level. He could send someone else, perhaps a representative or the foreign minister,” he said.
Kabir also argues that Bangladesh’s ties with other countries should not be viewed through an India-versus-China or India-versus-Pakistan lens.
“India may have concerns about Bangladesh’s relations with Pakistan, but we can assure India that this is a normal relationship between two countries. Bangladesh will not allow its territory to be used by any third country to harm another country,” he wrote.
He added that China has been involved in Bangladesh’s infrastructure development for decades, while ties with Turkey are also becoming more important as Dhaka seeks jobs and greater diversity among its economic partners.
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