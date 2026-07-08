/Why is Indian social media flooded with watery petrol videos? Is E20 to blame for the vehicle breakdown?

Indian social media is flooded with videos of bikers and vehicle owners exposing petrol pumps, alleging that their fuel tanks were filled with water instead of petrol. Many alleged that the petrol pumps are supplying water instead of petrol in the garb of E20 petrol. From Instagram Reels to X (formerly Twitter) threads, vehicle owners are posting videos with a common, infuriating narrative: a driver fills up at a local petrol pump, their vehicle breaks down minutes later, and a subsequent test reveals that the ‘fuel’ in their tank is, in large part, water.
Many such incidents and their videos from across India have gone viral on social media. After a breakdown of the vehicles, customers returned to the pump, demanded a sample from the same nozzle, and captured the moment a clear, watery liquid filled the test tube. These videos are not just garnering millions of views; they are triggering a wave of anxiety among motorists across the country.
Why #Gadkari wants #Ethanol— RK Speaks (@iamrohitvkumar) June 30, 2026
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In 2018, BJP and Nitin Gadkari promised ₹55 / litre fuel.
Today EVERYONE is suffering from high prices, low mileage, bunk scams, engine rusting.
ONLY Gadkari & family benefit from this #Experiment
India got E20 - 5 years… pic.twitter.com/ytIjhH5bDA
Bihar is at least 50 years ahead of the rest of India.— PunsterX (@PunsterX) July 8, 2026
Government is still testing E25 petrol. Meanwhile, petrol pumps in Bihar are already dispensing E85. pic.twitter.com/wBhH3W0D9R
Someone shared this video on Instagram from July 3. A customer refueled at this petrol pump, and shortly afterward the vehicle broke down. When the mechanic inspected it, what was supposed to be petrol reportedly turned out to be water.— Joshi JI (@JoshiJi_) July 8, 2026
The customer then returned to the same… pic.twitter.com/CsD5YHxJ4V
While many viewers immediately assume foul play and blame E20 mixing for the fallout, the real reason is something different. The reality is rooted in a more complex, systemic infrastructure issue: Phase Separation.
Modern Indian fuel is increasingly blended with ethanol (moving toward E20, a 20% ethanol blend). Ethanol is hygroscopic, meaning it naturally attracts and absorbs water. Under ideal conditions, ethanol and petrol remain a stable, blended fuel. However, if water enters the fuel supply, the ethanol-water mixture becomes heavier than petrol and separates from the fuel, sinking to the bottom of the storage tank.
When a petrol pump’s underground storage tank has even a hairline crack or a faulty seal, the challenge becomes acute during the monsoon. As rainwater seeps into the ground, it infiltrates these leaking tanks. The ethanol in the fuel eagerly bonds with this infiltrating water, triggering ‘phase separation’.
Consequently, when the pump draws fuel from the bottom of the tank, where the ethanol-water mixture has settled, the customer isn't just getting diluted fuel; they are getting a liquid that can cause catastrophic damage to fuel pumps, injectors, and engine blocks.
The core issue is that India’s ageing petrol pump infrastructure was largely designed for pure petroleum products, not the high-ethanol blends now mandated by the government.
* Maintenance Lag: Many underground storage tanks have not been retrofitted or replaced to withstand the chemical properties of E20 fuel.
* The Monsoon Catalyst: Seasonal rains act as the "tipping point." What might be a manageable leak during a dry spell becomes a severe contamination event when groundwater levels rise.
* Costly Consequences: For the consumer, this is a financial nightmare. A car’s engine is not designed to combust water; the resulting repair bills often run into tens of thousands of rupees, leaving the consumer to bear the cost while fighting for accountability.
The reason these videos are going viral is the ‘Trust Deficit’ between the consumer, the oil marketing companies and the government. When a motorist films a fuel pump attendant, it is a desperate attempt to create an indisputable record of the fraud, because the moment they leave the pump, proving that the fuel came from that specific station becomes nearly impossible.
The social media outcry is effectively filling a void left by a lack of transparent, real-time grievance redressal. The E20 fuel blend has been virtually imposed on Indians without giving them options. The fuel pump today gives two options - premium, which has a 5-10% ethanol blend and E20, having a 20% blend. However, wherever pure petrol is available, it’s costing around Rs 165 per litre, at least Rs 60 more than the E20. The consumers are today demanding choice, not imposition, and that’s why the E20 outrage runs much deeper than it seems as it’s affecting the common people.
For these videos to stop, the conversation must shift from accusing individual pump attendants to addressing the systemic vulnerability of the retail network:
1. Mandatory Upgrades: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) must prioritize the structural integrity of underground tanks, specifically ensuring they are hermetically sealed against water ingress.
2. Regular Audits: Implementing mandatory, frequent water-content testing (using water-finding paste) at every retail outlet, especially during the monsoon.
3. Consumer Empowerment: Pumps should be mandated to provide a fuel sample upon request without hesitation, and a clear, fast-track digital reporting system should be established to allow motorists to report contaminated fuel instantly.
Until the infrastructure catches up with the fuel policy, the "watery petrol" phenomenon will likely remain a persistent—and viral—nightmare for Indian motorists.
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