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Why is India's first Hydrogen train being called the future of rail travel?

The train commenced its maiden journey from Jind to Sonipat in Haryana, showcasing India's growing focus on sustainable mobility through indigenous technology.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 11:21 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 11:21 PM IST
Why is India's first Hydrogen train being called the future of rail travel?
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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