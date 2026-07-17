Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered train, named Namo Green, marking a significant step towards cleaner and greener rail transport. The train commenced its maiden journey from Jind to Sonipat in Haryana, showcasing India's growing focus on sustainable mobility through indigenous technology.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of India's first hydrogen train, highlighting its significance, technological features and the safety mechanisms that make it suitable for commercial operations.
Watch Here:
#DNAमित्रों | पटरी पर दौड़ी पहली हाइड्रोजन ट्रेन...भविष्य के ट्रेन पर देश के भविष्य ने सफर किया, जींद टू सोनीपत.. दौड़ी हाइड्रोजन ट्रेन— Zee News (@ZeeNews) July 17, 2026
हाइड्रोजन ट्रेन में सुरक्षित सफर से जुड़ा विश्लेषण#DNA #DNAWithRahulSinha #Haryana #PMModi #HydrogenTrain #IndianRailways@rahulsinhatv |… pic.twitter.com/yiejfXwV3f
Describing the hydrogen train as not only India's future but also the future of global rail transport, the programme noted that school students from Jind became the first passengers to experience the service. Their journey offered a glimpse into the country's next generation of environmentally friendly transportation, while the students also shared their experience of travelling aboard the train.
The analysis also focused on the train's comprehensive safety systems, an important aspect given that hydrogen is a highly flammable gas. The train is equipped with advanced sensors that continuously monitor for hydrogen leaks, abnormal heat, flames and smoke, ensuring any potential risk is detected at the earliest stage.
To further enhance safety, the train features a continuous ventilation system that maintains a steady flow of air throughout the coaches. In the event of even a minor hydrogen leak, the gas is safely dispersed into the open atmosphere instead of accumulating inside the train.
Another key feature is its automatic shut-off mechanism. If the onboard system detects any abnormal condition, it can immediately stop the hydrogen supply without requiring manual intervention, reducing the risk of accidents and ensuring passenger safety.
The programme also noted that a detailed analysis of the train's coaches, route, fare structure and other technical specifications had been presented in the previous episode of DNA, while the latest episode focused primarily on the train's safety architecture and the experience of its first passengers.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.