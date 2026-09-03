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Why is it difficult to become village head than MLA or MP? These rules can stop you

Himachal Pradesh has added another condition for people seeking to contest panchayat elections. Several states already have rules on education, children and toilets.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 03:35 AM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 03:35 AM IST
Why is it difficult to become village head than MLA or MP? These rules can stop you
Image Credit: Representational image. (ANI)

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