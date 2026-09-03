/Why is it difficult to become village head than MLA or MP? These rules can stop you

New Delhi: Want to become an MP or MLA? The basic eligibility rules are fairly straightforward. A person must meet the required age, be an Indian citizen and satisfy other legal conditions. Contesting a panchayat election can involve several additional requirements, depending on the state.
Himachal Pradesh has now added another condition for panchayat elections. Under the new rule, if a member of a family has illegally occupied government land, the person’s daughter-in-law will also be barred from contesting a panchayat election.
The rule has once again brought attention to the different conditions that states can set for local body elections. Panchayat elections are governed by state-specific Panchayati Raj laws, so the eligibility rules can vary from one state to another.
Indian law sets minimum age requirements for different elections. A person must be at least 25 years old to contest a Lok Sabha or state assembly election. The minimum age required to contest a Rajya Sabha election is 30 years. A person must be 35 to contest the election for the president or the vice-president.
The minimum age for a panchayat election is 21 years.
A candidate must also be an Indian citizen and cannot hold certain government offices that could make them ineligible. The law also has provisions relating to mental incapacity and other grounds for disqualification.
These basic conditions apply across elections, but panchayat elections have another layer of rules because they fall under state Panchayati Raj laws.
The Constitution sets the basic rules for local self-government, but states make laws governing their panchayats. This gives state governments room to prescribe additional eligibility conditions for candidates.
Education is one such condition. Several states have fixed minimum educational qualifications for people contesting panchayat elections.
The rules on family size are another example. Some states have barred people with more than two children from contesting local body elections. The requirement has been introduced through state laws and has changed in some states over the years.
There are also states where having a toilet at home has been made a condition for contesting panchayat elections.
This means a person who meets the general age and citizenship requirements can still face additional eligibility checks when seeking a village-level elected post.
A report presented by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj in November 2023 listed several states with education-related conditions for panchayat candidates.
Haryana requires a general category candidate contesting a panchayat election to have passed grade 10. Uttarakhand has a similar requirement.
These rules have made educational qualification part of the eligibility process for local elections in these states.
The two-child condition has also been used in several states for panchayat elections.
Rajasthan became the first state to introduce the policy in 1992. The state later removed the condition in 2019.
Haryana and Andhra Pradesh introduced similar rules in 1994. According to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj report, nine states have such a two-child policy for panchayat elections.
The rule has been one of the most debated eligibility conditions for local elections because it connects a candidate's family size with their right to contest.
Having a toilet at home is another condition used in some states.
Gujarat introduced the rule in 2015. Haryana followed the same year and Uttarakhand introduced it in 2016.
The requirement was also introduced in 2020 in the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.
These rules were framed specifically for local elections under the respective state or Union Territory laws.
India's first panchayat elections were held in Rajasthan. The first elections took place in Nagaur in October 1959. Andhra Pradesh also held panchayat elections in October that year.
Panchayat elections gradually spread to other parts of the country. Their position in the constitutional system was later strengthened through the 73rd Constitutional Amendment in 1992, which came into effect in 1993.
The amendment gave constitutional status to Panchayati Raj institutions and provided for regular elections every five years.
Since then, panchayats have become an established part of India's three-tier system of local government, covering village, intermediate and district levels. Their elections are conducted under state laws, which is why the eligibility rules for candidates can differ across the country.
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