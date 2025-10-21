Advertisement
BIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2025

Why Is JMM Withdrawing From Bihar Election Day After Announcing Seats?

Ahead of Bihar elections, JMM withdrew from the Mahagathbandhan alliance, accusing RJD and Congress of manipulation and “political cunning” in seat-sharing talks, calling it a betrayal of coalition spirit.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2025, 08:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Why Is JMM Withdrawing From Bihar Election Day After Announcing Seats?Image: ANI

As the Bihar elections draw near, tensions have flared within the Mahagathbandhan alliance, leading the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) to announce its withdrawal just a day after declaring its intent to contest six seats independently.

The decision, announced by Jharkhand Minister and JMM leader Sudivya Kumar in Giridih, came amid what he described as “political cunning” by the leading party in the Bihar alliance. Kumar accused the senior partner of undermining JMM’s position and betraying the spirit of coalition politics.

"With great regret, JMM is compelled to state that the party will not be participating in this election. The political cunning of the leading party in the Bihar alliance has harmed the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. It has shattered our aspiration to contest the elections in Bihar," Sudivya Kuma, ANI reported.

The minister accused alliance partners Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress of “political cunning”, warning that the repercussions of their actions would be felt in the future. He made it clear that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has now completely withdrawn from participating in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Recalling the alliance meeting on October 7 in Patna, He said that the RJD allegedly resorted to manipulation in the seat-sharing process, and Congress backed its actions.

On October 18, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) announced that it will contest the Bihar polls on its own and not as part of Mahagathbandhan.

JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya announced that the party will contest six seats on its own.

"Dhamdaha, Chakai, Katoria, Manihari, Jamui and Pirpainti - we will contest these. The situation everywhere is different. Why is Congress contesting against RJD? Why is CPI contesting against VIP? Election strategies change," he said.
 

