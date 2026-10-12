/‘Why is Modi scared of Jantar Mantar?’ CJP slams Centre after Delhi Police removes protest site from list

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has criticised the Centre after the Delhi Police removed Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest sites in the national capital. The group called the decision “unacceptable” and accused the government of attacking citizens’ right to peaceful protest.
In a statement issued on Monday (October 12), the CJP questioned whether the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had consulted citizens or organisations before approving the change. The decision was announced days after the CJP’s planned demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleged voter-roll irregularities led to tighter security measures across Delhi.
“Why is Narendra Modi scared of Jantar Mantar?” the CJP asked in its statement, adding that “the Jantar Mantar belongs to THE PEOPLE OF INDIA. Did the Ministry of Home Affairs consult with the people of India? Were any stakeholders consulted? Were any organisations consulted?”
The pressure group described the decision as arbitrary and said it would not accept the removal of the venue from the official list. It also warned that the move could affect the ability of citizens to gather and express dissent.
“Take it in writing – just how they are denotifying people’s Jantar Mantar, the Prime Minister will soon denotify democracy in India. This move is a step towards that,” the statement said.
The party ended its message with the slogan, “Ab poora desh Jantar Mantar ban raha he (The entire country is now turning into Jantar Mantar)!”
Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar issued a notice on October 11 de-notifying Jantar Mantar as a designated protest venue and naming three alternative locations – Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi.
The notice said the MHA had formed a committee to examine alternative venues for citizens to organise protests and demonstrations. The decision to remove Jantar Mantar followed the committee’s recommendations.
“Based on the Committee’s recommendations, Jantar Mantar as a protest venue has been de-notified. Three new venues viz Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground, East Delhi have been designated as new venues for organizing protest/demonstrations,” the notice said.
The Delhi Police said detailed and revised standard operating procedures for organising demonstrations at the three locations would separately be issued. The order partially modifies an earlier standing order dated April 28, 2022.
Jantar Mantar has for years been a recognised location for demonstrations by political parties, social movements, workers’ groups and civil society organisations. Its location in Central Delhi has allowed protesters to stage protests within the capital’s political and administrative area.
The decision followed a series of protests led by the CJP demanding Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The Election Commission has defended its voter-list revision process, while the Opposition has alleged that the exercise could lead to wrongful deletions.
The Delhi Police had refused permission for the CJP’s proposed October 10 demonstration at Jantar Mantar, citing law-and-order issues and compliance with Supreme Court directions on assemblies in the area. The MHA also asked states and union territories to coordinate with the Delhi Police to prevent supporters from travelling to the capital for the planned gathering.
The protests were followed by heavy security deployment, detentions and restrictions affecting movement in parts of the national capital. The Supreme Court has previously held that authorities can regulate public assemblies, but restrictions cannot become an arbitrary ban on peaceful demonstrations.
In its 2018 ruling on protests at Jantar Mantar and Boat Club, the court had asked authorities to establish rules that balance citizens’ right to assemble with the interests of residents and commuters.
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