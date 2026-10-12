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  • /‘Why is Modi scared of Jantar Mantar?’ CJP slams Centre after Delhi Police removes protest site from list

‘Why is Modi scared of Jantar Mantar?’ CJP slams Centre after Delhi Police removes protest site from list

The decision changes the status of one of India’s best-known protest venues, with Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground designated as alternatives.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 02:50 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 02:50 PM IST
‘Why is Modi scared of Jantar Mantar?’ CJP slams Centre after Delhi Police removes protest site from list
Image Credit: (File photo: ANI)

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‘Why is Modi scared of Jantar Mantar?’ CJP slams Centre after Delhi Police removes protest site from list
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