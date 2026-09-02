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Why is Nepal demanding compensation from US, China and India after the devastating floods?

Nepal’s Foreign Minister has stressed that the compensation demand should not be viewed simply as a request for humanitarian donations.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 05:16 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 05:16 PM IST
Why is Nepal demanding compensation from US, China and India after the devastating floods?
Image Credit: IANS

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Why is Nepal demanding compensation from US, China and India after the devastating floods?
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