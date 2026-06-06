Why is Pentagon worried about Mossad? DNA examines reported US-Israel intelligence tensions

A reported intelligence alert issued by the Pentagon regarding Israel's spy agencies and emerging differences between Washington and Tel Aviv over regional security issues formed the focus of Zee News' flagship programme DNA on Saturday.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of reports claiming that the Pentagon has categorised Israeli intelligence agencies as a "critical-level threat" and advised senior American officials travelling to Israel to use burner phones instead of smartphones.

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According to reports cited during the programme, the Pentagon's Defence Intelligence Agency has been closely monitoring the activities of Israeli intelligence agencies. The assessment reportedly concluded that Israeli operatives had increased surveillance of senior US officials, prompting heightened security concerns within the American establishment.

The programme noted that the development has raised questions about the level of trust between two countries widely regarded as close strategic allies. The reported warning has fuelled speculation over whether differences have emerged between American and Israeli intelligence agencies despite their longstanding cooperation.

A key point of disagreement, according to the analysis, relates to efforts to secure a ceasefire in Lebanon. While both US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu support a ceasefire, their conditions reportedly differ. Trump is said to favour a halt to Hezbollah attacks and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, while Netanyahu wants Hezbollah to leave the region entirely and supports the creation of buffer zones with an ongoing Israeli military presence.

The programme highlighted reports suggesting that discussions between Trump and Netanyahu on the issue have failed to bridge the gap between the two sides. It further examined claims that Israeli intelligence agencies have been monitoring American deliberations on Lebanon in an effort to gauge Washington's final position.

The analysis also revisited historical concerns over Israeli influence within the United States, including the 2005 controversy involving the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), which was linked to the alleged transfer of Pentagon documents relating to US policy on Iran.

Drawing on principles from ancient Indian statecraft, the programme referred to Acharya Chanakya's concept of maintaining intelligence networks even within friendly nations, suggesting that strategic surveillance among allies has long been considered a reality of international relations.

The episode further explored the changing dynamics of US policy towards Iran. According to the analysis, the Trump administration is pursuing a strategy of sustained military pressure while avoiding a large-scale regional conflict. Limited strikes on Iranian military positions and an expanded American military presence in the Middle East were discussed as part of this approach.

The programme also examined Israel's preference for a stronger military response against Iran and the continuing efforts by Prime Minister Netanyahu's government to advocate a tougher line against Tehran.

Concluding the discussion, DNA drew parallels with the military doctrine of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's "Ganimi Kava", which advocates maintaining constant pressure on an adversary to prevent it from regrouping, and assessed how similar strategic thinking continues to influence modern geopolitical conflicts.