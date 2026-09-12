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Why is PM Modi’s photo holding hands with Putin, Xi drawing attention at BRICS Summit?

The photograph also comes as New Delhi seeks to deepen its ties with Russia and China while continuing its partnerships with the United States and other Western countries.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 05:57 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 05:57 PM IST
Why is PM Modi’s photo holding hands with Putin, Xi drawing attention at BRICS Summit?
Image Credit: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Saturday (Sep 12). Photograph: (X/@narendramodi)

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Why is PM Modi’s photo holding hands with Putin, Xi drawing attention at BRICS Summit?
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