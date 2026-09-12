/Why is PM Modi’s photo holding hands with Putin, Xi drawing attention at BRICS Summit?

A photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi standing between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping has drawn attention at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. The image, released from the sidelines of the summit, shows Modi holding hands with Putin and Xi as the three leaders share a light-hearted moment. The striking picture comes at a time when India is hosting the BRICS gathering amid ongoing conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine.
The photograph also comes as New Delhi seeks to deepen its ties with Russia and China while continuing its partnerships with the United States and other Western countries.
India, China and Russia were among the four founding members of BRIC, along with Brazil, when the grouping was formed in 2006. South Africa was invited to join in 2010 and attended its first summit as a member in 2011, giving the grouping the BRICS name used today.
Putin arrived in New Delhi on September 11 and held bilateral talks with Modi on Friday. During their meeting, the Prime Minister reiterated India's call for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the Ukraine conflict. He also raised concerns over the safety of Indian seafarers.
Xi, meanwhile, is visiting India for the first time in seven years. Modi and the Chinese President are scheduled to hold talks on the sidelines of the summit, with border issues, trade and investment expected to be among the key subjects of discussion.
The latest photograph comes a day after another image of Modi holding hands with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian went viral on social media. That picture also attracted attention against the backdrop of the conflict involving Iran, which has affected energy supplies and maritime trade.
During his meeting with Pezeshkian, Modi called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the West Asia conflict, echoing the position he had conveyed during his talks with Putin on the Ukraine war.
Taken together, the two photographs underline India's approach to navigating an increasingly divided geopolitical landscape. New Delhi has consistently advocated peace and dialogue while maintaining ties with countries on opposing sides of major global conflicts.
The BRICS Summit has provided another platform for India to pursue that approach, as it balances its longstanding relationships with Russia and emerging engagement with China alongside its strategic partnerships with the US and other Western nations.
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