/Why is Rahul Gandhi still blocking House despite Amit Shah’s offer to respond?

New Delhi: The political standoff over the alleged police action against protesting students intensified on Monday, with the BJP accusing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of repeatedly shifting his demand and deliberately disrupting Lok Sabha proceedings, while Gandhi insisted that the government must answer one specific question.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Union Minister J.P. Nadda said the government had agreed to an Opposition demand for a discussion and that Home Minister Amit Shah was prepared to respond in the House.
In a post on X, Dubey alleged that Gandhi was "changing the goalpost" and questioned why he was "so afraid of Home Minister Amit Shah".
"The order to change the goalpost was given to Rahul Gandhi by George Soros. Why is Rahul Gandhi so afraid of Home Minister Amit Shah? Today, BJP, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju repeatedly said that Amit Shah will answer. God alone knows what will happen to you and your party," Dubey said.
Nadda also accused Gandhi of preventing Parliament from functioning despite the government's willingness to hold a discussion. He alleged that Gandhi had changed his demand after the government accepted the Opposition's request and was seeking to create an atmosphere of "anarchy" by continuing to disrupt the House.
The BJP's response came after Gandhi alleged that pellet guns had been used against students protesting in Delhi and demanded a categorical answer from Shah on whether he had authorised the alleged action.
Nadda rejected the claim, saying Gandhi had referred to bullets being fired at Jantar Mantar, while the government's position was that no bullets had been fired there.
The dispute has now centred on whether the Opposition wants a broader parliamentary discussion on the issue or a direct answer from the Home Minister before allowing the proceedings to move ahead.
Earlier on Monday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was ready for a detailed discussion on issues concerning students and that Shah would respond to every point raised by the Opposition.
Rijiju urged Opposition members to allow the House to function and said the discussion and the government's reply should be allowed to take place.
Gandhi, however, speaking alongside Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday evening, rejected what he described as a "fantasy conversation". He said the Opposition was not asking Shah to make a general statement in Parliament, but wanted him to answer a specific question: who authorised the alleged firing on protesting students?
Gandhi said that if Shah had personally authorised the action, he would be responsible. If he was unaware of it, Gandhi argued, questions would arise over his competence as Home Minister.
He also asked who within the Ministry of Home Affairs had authorised the alleged action if Shah himself had not.
The government maintains that Shah is ready to respond to the Opposition on the floor of the House. Gandhi, however, has made clear that he wants a direct answer to the specific allegation before the confrontation over the functioning of the Lok Sabha can be resolved.
(With IANS inputs)
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