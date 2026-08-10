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Why is Rahul Gandhi still blocking House despite Amit Shah’s offer to respond?

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Union Minister J.P. Nadda said the government had agreed to an Opposition demand for a discussion and that Home Minister Amit Shah was prepared to respond in the House.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 09:59 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 09:59 PM IST
Why is Rahul Gandhi still blocking House despite Amit Shah’s offer to respond?
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Why is Rahul Gandhi still blocking House despite Amit Shah’s offer to respond?
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