/Why is removing Dharmendra Pradhan difficult for Narendra Modi government?

New Delhi: The demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has become the biggest political issue emerging from the student-led protests in New Delhi, but the Narendra Modi government appears unwilling to take that step. After days of demonstrations at Jantar Mantar over NEET paper leak, the government has opened channels to talk to protesters while avoiding any commitment on removing the minister.
Led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the protest has brought together students, parents, activists, social workers and Opposition leaders. The movement gained attention after activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was on a hunger strike, was forcibly removed from the protest site and admitted to the Safdarjang Hospital.
The main demand of the protesters is Pradhan’s resignation. They argue that the education ministry must take responsibility for failures in the examination system, including allegations of paper leaks and the distress faced by students. The CJP has also demanded compensation for families of students who died by suicide after the NEET paper was leaked and withdrawal of cases registered against the agitators.
Instead of accepting the resignation demand, the government has chosen dialogue. On July 20, a CJP delegation met Union Minister J.P. Nadda and submitted its demands. The minister said the government is willing to discuss the issue, including in Parliament, but gave no assurance on removal of Pradhan.
Political observers say the Modi government has rarely accepted resignation demands made during public protests or Opposition campaigns. Since 2014, ministers facing criticism over major controversies have generally continued in their positions unless there was a political or organisational reason for a change.
Senior journalist and political analyst Vijay Trivedi said, "If we look at the functioning of the Modi government since 2014, there are very few examples where ministers have resigned because of political pressure."
He cited several instances where Opposition parties demanded resignations, including during the Covid-19 pandemic, the farmers’ agitation and after railway accidents.
“Demands were raised to sack then Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan over handling of the Coronavirus crisis. Then Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar faced similar demands during the farmers’ protest. There were calls for resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after a series of accidents. But none of these ministers resigned immediately," Trivedi said.
According to political analysts, another factor is Pradhan’s position within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has had a long association with the party organisation and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the BJP. He began his political career with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (students wing of the RSS) and is considered close to the BJP’s top leadership.
Removing a senior minister after a street protest could send a message that public pressure can force changes in the government, something the BJP leadership has generally avoided.
Political scientist Rahul Verma said that earlier governments accepted resignations as a way of showing accountability when controversies became serious.
"During the Modi government’s tenure, resignations because of public pressure have become much less common. The government may feel that such protests will happen from time to time and every demand cannot lead to a minister leaving office," he said.
For the BJP, the bigger concern is whether the issue starts affecting its electoral prospects. Analysts believe the government’s final decision would depend less on the intensity of the protest and more on whether the issue starts affecting electoral calculations.
Rashid Kidwai, a senior journalist, said that for the Modi government, the political consequences of an action greatly matter. "The question is not only about morality but also about what impact a resignation will have politically," he said.
He pointed out that the government did withdraw the farm laws when it felt the issue could hurt the BJP in elections. However, on several other issues, including criticism over Covid management, demonetisation and other political controversies, the government did not make changes under public pressure.
"The Modi government’s calculation depends on the electoral impact of the issue," he said.
The coming months could decide whether the CJP protest turns into a larger political challenge. Assembly elections in several states are scheduled in the near future, and Opposition parties are expected to use issues related to education and youth concerns in their campaigns.
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