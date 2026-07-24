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Why is removing Dharmendra Pradhan difficult for Narendra Modi government?

The main demand of the Cockroach Janata Party is Pradhan’s resignation.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 02:24 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 02:24 AM IST
Why is removing Dharmendra Pradhan difficult for Narendra Modi government?
Image Credit: CJP supporters during the ongoing protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

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