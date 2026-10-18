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Why is Rubio rushing to India after Trump puts 100% Russian oil tariff threat on hold?

The US secretary of state’s Mumbai agenda includes talks on trade, defence and energy cooperation, along with a planned visit to Gujarat’s Jamnagar. The visit comes as Washington weighs the economic consequences of proposed penalties on countries that continue buying Russian oil.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 09:14 AM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 09:14 AM IST
Why is Rubio rushing to India after Trump puts 100% Russian oil tariff threat on hold?
Image Credit: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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