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Why is the Caribbean adopting India’s UPI? The massive $267 million economic change you didn't see coming

Trinidad and Tobago is also seeking Indian investment in manufacturing, technology, energy and other sectors, while its new UN Security Council seat is set to add another avenue for India-T&T cooperation.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 08:50 AM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 08:50 AM IST
Why is the Caribbean adopting India’s UPI? The massive $267 million economic change you didn't see coming
Image Credit: (Representational image)

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