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Why is Trump still claiming he stopped the India-Pakistan war?

He said he had expected the Russia-Ukraine war to be the first one he would resolve, but that had not happened.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 02:47 AM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 02:47 AM IST
Why is Trump still claiming he stopped the India-Pakistan war?
Image Credit: (Photo: ANI)

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