/Why is Trump still claiming he stopped the India-Pakistan war?

New Delhi: Repeating an assertion that New Delhi has consistently rejected, US President Donald Trump has once again claimed that he prevented the latest war between India and Pakistan by warning both countries of steep tariffs.
Speaking during a Cabinet meeting in Maryland on Friday (July 31), he listed the military confrontations he claimed to have ended. He said he had expected the Russia-Ukraine war to be the first one he would resolve, but that had not happened.
"I ended eight wars, that (Russia-Ukraine war) was the war I thought I would maybe go first and it really hasn't," he said.
He then returned to his long-standing claim about the India-Pakistan military confrontation in May 2025.
"We ended India Pakistan (war). There were 11 planes that were shot down. That was raging. We used tariffs. I said, 'If you are going to go to war- 250 per cent tariff' to each of them... A day later, they called and said that they will not go to war. Then prime minister of Pakistan said that I saved 50 million lives because that's serious nuclear powers," Trump told reporters.
The US president has made the claim on several occasions over the past few months, saying that the threat of trade penalties persuaded both New Delhi and Islamabad to step back from further military action.
India has repeatedly dismissed Trump's version of events and has maintained that there was no role for any third party in ending the military confrontation.
New Delhi has consistently said that the understanding to stop military operations was reached through direct communication between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan. The government has also reiterated its long-standing position that all issues with Pakistan, including Jammu and Kashmir, are bilateral matters and cannot involve outside mediation.
The latest remarks from Trump come against the backdrop of tensions that followed the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed.
In response to the attack, India launched precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure across the border under Operation Sindoor, targeting what terror camps operating from Pakistani territory.
The military action was followed by several days of heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours before both sides announced a ceasefire.
While Trump has repeatedly credited his tariff warning for the de-escalation, India has continued to reject that account. Indian officials have maintained that there was no American mediation and that the decision to stop hostilities emerged from military-level communication between the two countries.
New Delhi has also stood by its established diplomatic policy that all outstanding issues with Pakistan must be addressed only through bilateral engagement. The government has consistently said that this position applies equally to matters concerning Jammu and Kashmir, leaving no scope for third-party involvement.
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