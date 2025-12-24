Why ISRO’s Latest Communication Satellite Named BlueBird | EXPLAINED

ISRO Satellite Launch: India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), successfully launched the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite into orbit on December 24, 2025. The mission was carried out using ISRO’s heavy-lift rocket LVM3-M6, also known as the “Bahubali” rocket, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. This launch marks one of the most significant missions for ISRO, highlighting its growing role in international space collaboration.

Why Is It Called BlueBird?

The name “BlueBird” comes from the company that built the satellite — AST SpaceMobile, a US-based firm aiming to create a global space-based cellular broadband network. The “BlueBird” name symbolises the idea of global communication and connectivity from space, much like a bird that can travel across borders freely.

Unlike traditional satellites that need ground terminals or specialised equipment, BlueBird satellites are designed to connect directly to everyday mobile phones — a major step toward making internet access more universal and seamless.

Satellite’s Role and Purpose

The BlueBird Block-2 satellite is part of a larger constellation of satellites that AST SpaceMobile plans to deploy in low Earth orbit (LEO). This constellation is intended to provide 4G and 5G voice, video, text, and data services directly to standard smartphones without needing additional ground hardware. The satellite carries a large 223 square metre phased array antenna, making it one of the biggest commercial communications satellites ever placed in LEO.

International Collaboration

This mission was executed under a commercial agreement between ISRO’s commercial arm, NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), and AST SpaceMobile, illustrating ISRO’s expanding role in the global satellite launch market. The launch also demonstrates the capabilities of the LVM3 rocket, which has fueled key missions such as Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3, and previously carried OneWeb satellites.

What It Means for Global Connectivity?

With the BlueBird Block-2 satellite in orbit, the world moves closer to a future where space-based internet services can reach remote areas and underserved regions — bringing broadband access to people who previously lacked reliable connectivity. The mission is seen as an important step toward bridging the global digital divide and advancing satellite technology for communication worldwide.