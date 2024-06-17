The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections have infused new life into the Congress party. Not only did the party secure over 100 seats on its own, but the organization’s morale is also soaring. Rahul Gandhi’s stature has increased significantly in this election.

Gandhi won from both Raebareli and Wayanad constituencies, presenting him with the dilemma of choosing which seat to retain and which to relinquish. Speculation suggests that he might keep the Raebareli seat.

Significance of Wayanad

Wayanad is the constituency that saved the Gandhi family’s honor in the 2019 elections. When Rahul Gandhi faced defeat in Amethi, it was from Wayanad that he secured his place in Parliament. Despite not speaking Malayalam, the local language, Gandhi won a landslide victory from this seat.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Rahul Gandhi has a deep connection with Wayanad. The people there showed him immense love and support, especially during his most challenging times. His victory from Wayanad elevated his stature in national politics, and he shares an emotional bond with its residents.

With the Kerala Assembly elections approaching in 2026, retaining his seat in Wayanad could make it easier for the Congress-led UDF front.

Historical Connection with Raebareli

Rahul Gandhi was initially not inclined to contest from Raebareli. However, due to a request from ally Akhilesh Yadav and after the voting phase ended in Wayanad, he had time to consider Raebareli. His grandfather Feroze Gandhi, grandmother Indira Gandhi, and mother Sonia Gandhi have all been MPs from this constituency.

Akhilesh Yadav, who contested from Kannauj, persuaded Rahul that the BJP was losing its grip on Uttar Pradesh, and the INDIA coalition shouldn't miss this opportunity. Rahul received similar feedback from Priyanka Gandhi, leading him to file his nomination from Raebareli. Despite this, Wayanad remained on his mind. Rahul received more votes in Raebareli than in Wayanad.

Insiders say that Rahul Gandhi still views Wayanad as his political home, but due to compulsion and pressure, he might choose Raebareli.

The Congress party has made a comeback on the political track in Uttar Pradesh, winning six seats despite having only two MLAs in the state assembly. If Rahul aims to be the face of the INDIA coalition in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, he and Akhilesh Yadav have gained significant ground in Uttar Pradesh.

Currently, Mallikarjun Kharge is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. If Rahul Gandhi wants to become the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, he will need to represent a constituency from North India, specifically Uttar Pradesh.

