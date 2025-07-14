Why Jaishankar’s Visit To China Matters Amid Global Tensions- DNA Decorded

Amid rising global tensions and former US President Donald Trump’s aggressive stance against BRICS nations, including proposed 10 per cent tariffs, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Beijing has gained strategic significance. This visit comes five years after the Galwan clash and follows heightened distrust after Operation Sindoor, where India accused China of backing Pakistan.

Jaishankar first met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, who highlighted PM Modi and President Xi Jinping’s 2023 Kazan meeting as a fresh start in bilateral ties. Han advocated high-level cooperation and mutual sensitivity, even using the symbolic term “Dragon-Elephant Dance” to promote Indo-China collaboration.

China’s discomfort with US sanctions and trade threats has made it more open to improving ties with India. However, India has made it clear: trust needs action. During his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Jaishankar emphasised zero tolerance for terrorism and urged China to stop shielding Pakistan-sponsored terrorists at the UN. He also raised LAC tensions, rare earth metal exports which means India relies on China for 80 per cent of key minerals used in electronics. Jaishankar demanded lifting export barriers impacting India’s production capacity.

Jaishankar also stated that stable India-China ties benefit the world but cooperation is meaningless if China restricts exports and supports hostile nations.

India recently hardened its stance on Tibet and the Dalai Lama, prompting Chinese unease. Just before Jaishankar’s visit, Beijing warned that the Dalai Lama’s succession is a sticking point.

Meanwhile, China and Pakistan’s plan to form a new SAARC without India was foiled by Nepal, which insisted on India’s inclusion. That, too, signalled regional backing for India.