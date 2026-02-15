Why Jamaat's Bangladesh border sweep rings alarm for West Bengal Election 2026?

While the world focuses on regime change in Dhaka, with the recently concluded Bangladesh election. The elections also highlighted the rise of Islamists, handing 68 seats to Jamaat-e-Islami in border districts from Satkhira to Rangpur, opposite West Bengal's vulnerable frontier, the Siliguri Corridor's security hangs in balance, fueling fears of radical consolidation and illegal immigration towards a "Greater Bangladesh."

With the West Bengal Elections around the corner and political parties speeding up their campaigns, the Bangladesh elections ignited a larger fear around the border areas.

‘When your neighbor's house is on fire, wet yours.’

The famous English idiom ‘When your neighbor's house is on fire, wet yours’ stands true with respect to the upcoming West Bengal elections. One cannot ignore the rise of Jammat in the constituencies sharing a border with West Bengal.

A big security worry has grown along India's eastern border with Bangladesh. In Bangladesh's 2026 elections, Jamaat-e-Islami won 68 seats in border areas from Satkhira to Rangpur, right across from West Bengal's sensitive zones.

This threatens the Siliguri Corridor, India's key link to the Northeast, demanding that India needs stronger border fences and watchfulness.

BJP acusses West Bengal's TMC government of slowed down land handover to BSF for fencing, even after the Calcutta High Court ordered quick action for national safety.

Ahead of the 2026 polls BJP in West Bengal demanded the government’s full support for the BSF, finish fencing fast, stop all infiltration, and put security first, not votes.

The rising risk of Islamists in West Bengal?

After the Bangladesh elections concluded BJP West Bengal wing shared an infographic on their official X handle, highlighting the rising risk of Islamists along the Bangladesh-West Bengal border.

While the world watches Dhaka’s regime shift, a serious consolidation has emerged along India’s eastern frontier.



In Bangladesh's 2026 elections, 68 seats across border districts have gone to Jamaat-e-Islami, forming a continuous arc from Satkhira to Rangpur, directly opposite…

The infographic warns about new security risks for India due to political changes in Bangladesh after its 2026 elections.

It shows a map where Jamaat-e-Islami, a radical Islamist group, won 68 seats in Bangladesh border districts from Satkhira to Rangpur, forming a red-shaded continuous strip right opposite West Bengal's sensitive areas.

On India's side, red marks Muslim-heavy districts like Murshidabad and Malda, while green shows others with maximum BSF presence; this highlights how these wins create instability risks near the Siliguri Corridor, India's vital link to the Northeast.

It also notes minority funding in Bengal jumped 1,731% recently, suggesting growing tensions from radical influences across the border that could boost infiltration if not checked by stronger fencing and vigilance ahead of West Bengal's 2026 polls.















