Why Journalists Were Targeted And Attacked Amid Bangladesh’s Unrest?

As unrest spreads across Bangladesh following the killing of radical youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, journalists have emerged as key targets of mob violence, prompting sharp condemnation from the country’s interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

Violence erupted after Hadi, a prominent figure in Bangladesh’s 2024 pro-democracy uprising, died following an assassination attempt. Thousands of protesters poured onto the streets of Dhaka and other cities, torching buildings linked to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, including her family residence at 32 Dhanmondi, as well as the offices of leading media houses.

In a strongly worded statement, the Yunus administration said it “strongly and unequivocally” condemns all forms of violence, intimidation, arson and destruction of property. Urging citizens to resist mob violence, the government said such acts were being carried out by a few fringe elements and posed a serious threat to Bangladesh’s democratic transition.

“This is a critical moment in our country’s history. We cannot and must not allow it to be derailed by those few who thrive on chaos and reject peace,” the statement said.

Expressing solidarity with journalists targeted during the unrest, the government said, “To the journalists of The Daily Star, Prothom Alo, and New Age: we stand with you. We are deeply sorry for the terror and violence you have endured.”

“The nation has witnessed your courage and tolerance in the face of terror. Attacks on journalists are, in essence, attacks on the truth itself. We promise you full justice,” it added.

The statement also underlined the importance of the upcoming elections and referendum, calling them “not merely political exercises, but a solemn national commitment”. Referring to Hadi as a martyr, it said: “This promise is inseparable from the dream for which Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi gave his life. Honouring his sacrifice demands restraint, responsibility, and a firm commitment to reject hatred.”

The government further condemned the recent lynching of a Hindu man in Mymensingh, stating, “There is no space for such violence in the new Bangladesh. The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared.”

“At this critical hour, we call upon every citizen to honour Saheed Hadi by rejecting and resisting violence, incitement and hatred,” it said.

Why Journalists Were Targeted

Witnesses and media reports said protests erupted immediately after news of Hadi’s death, with hundreds gathering at Shahbagh Square near Dhaka University. Protesters chanted slogans such as “Allahu Akbar”, with similar demonstrations reported elsewhere in the country.

Later, a group of protesters assembled outside the headquarters of the Bengali-language daily Prothom Alo in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar area. According to multiple media reports, they forced their way inside, vandalised the premises and set parts of the building on fire.

A short distance away, another group entered the offices of the English-language Daily Star and set the building ablaze, footage from Kaler Kantha showed. Soldiers and paramilitary border guards were deployed outside both buildings but did not intervene, attempting instead to persuade protesters to disperse peacefully as firefighters arrived.

The fire at the Daily Star building trapped staff working inside late on Thursday. Journalist Zyma Islam wrote on Facebook that she was inside the building at the time. The blaze was brought under control by early Friday.

Both newspapers stopped updating their online editions following the attacks and did not publish print editions on Friday. Prothom Alo’s executive editor, Sajjad Sharif, said he was “deeply saddened” that the paper could not be published.

“This attack is not merely an attack on Prothom Alo and the Daily Star, it’s an attack on freedom of the press, expression, dissent and diversity of opinion,” he said.

Critics of the two newspapers, the largest in Bangladesh, have accused them of being sympathetic to neighbouring India, where Sheikh Hasina has been living since stepping down in 2024.

Rising Anti-India Sentiment

Hadi was a vocal critic of both India and Sheikh Hasina, whose 15-year rule ended following last year’s uprising. The Inqilab Moncho group, formed after her ouster, has organised protests denouncing both Hasina and India, accusing her government of being subservient to New Delhi.

Hadi had announced plans to contest the next national elections as an independent candidate from a key Dhaka constituency. The interim government has scheduled the polls for February.

Since Hasina’s removal, Inqilab Moncho and other groups have promoted anti-India sentiment, with critics accusing the Yunus administration of allowing radical voices to operate freely. Efforts are also underway to portray Hadi’s killing as an act carried out by pro-India elements, despite India’s strong objections to such claims.

In Chattogram, stone-pelting was reported at the Deputy High Commission’s office and a nearby residence, while videos circulating online showed radical elements mobilising. In Dhaka, a group attempted to march towards the Indian High Commission, breaching barricades and raising anti-India slogans before being stopped by police.