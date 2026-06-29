Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Why Justice Muralidhar’s findings on Israel’s ‘war crimes’ in Gaza revive two defining chapters of India’s legal history

Why Justice Muralidhar’s findings on Israel’s ‘war crimes’ in Gaza revive two defining chapters of India’s legal history

From the years after World War II, Indian judges and diplomats have left their mark on international law in ways that many people still do not know about.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 05:37 AM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 05:37 AM IST
Why Justice Muralidhar’s findings on Israel’s ‘war crimes’ in Gaza revive two defining chapters of India’s legal history
Image Credit: Justice S Muralidhar addressing the media on human rights violations against Palestinian children. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Horoscope today, June 29, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, set stronger boundaries for your peace of mind
Entertainment13 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 20262 hrs ago
3
PM Modi Seychelles Visit3 hrs ago
4
PM Modi Seychelles Visit7:02 PM IST
5
India Vs Ireland6:11 PM IST