Why Madhya Pradesh BJP Is At Odds With Its Own Government Led By CM Mohan Yadav? Explained

The Mohan Yadav-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh is facing a unique challenge - not from Congress but from its own MLAs. The peculiar situation has sent the BJP leadership into a huddle with senior members trying to resolve the growing rift. The rift is mainly caused between a group of BJP MLAs and the state government over local issues. The MLAs have publicly criticised the administration, thus making things evident. The MLAs are Preetam Lodhi from Pichhore, Vijaypal Singh from Sohagpur, and Pradeep Patel from Mauganj.

On Saturday, Lodhi not only criticised a minister at a public meeting in Shivpuri but also warned that if the work of the BJP workers and the public is not done, he would get their tap connections cut and roads blocked. He also demanded that Pichhore be declared a separate district besides police reforms.

Facing mounting criticism in Narmadapuram, the saffron party found itself on the back foot after Vijaypal Singh led a traffic blockade on April 24, pressing for the construction of an approach road connecting rural villages to the newly built Betul Marg from Obaidullaganj. The absence of the link road has left several villages cut off, sparking widespread local resentment. The protest was eventually called off following the terror attack in Pahalgam.

In Mauganj, tensions have prevailed between the police and MLA Pradeep Patel. The MLA and the police have had run-ins over sensitive communal issues with Patel alleging inaction.

The BJP MLAs have been complaining that the Police officials in their districts are not paying heed to issues raised by them. The Chief Minister has already called a meeting of party MLAs to listen to their grievances and resolve the issue.

However, the rift is not confined to just three MLAs. Even municipal corporators and Mayors are at odds with the party leadership for making unilateral decisions. The state BJP leadership is aware of the matter and is in touch with the erring MLAs to resolve the disputes.