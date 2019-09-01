Why Modi government abrogated Article 370? BJP to explain through pan-India drive from Sunday

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is slated to launch an awareness drive across the country to inform the people about all aspects of abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The country-wide drive will be launched by Union Home Minister on Sunday.

As part of the programme, the BJP aims at informing people about the reasons behind abrogating Article 370 and the results the move could yield in future.

The BJP has planned to reach out to prominent personalities from the fields of film, sports and academics, among others, in its bid to create awareness about the Centre's Kashmir move.

The ruling party will attempt to reach out to 2,000 prominent personalities of the country on the issue. A list of such personalities was prepared, encompassing people from different walks of life such as film, sport, academia, media and legal fraternity.

Indoor meetings are also slated to be held on the issue at state and district levels across the country.

BJP's Jan Jagaran Abhiyan and Sampark Abhiyan on Article 370 will begin from September 1 and run till September 30.

With assembly elections in four states around the corner, the BJP is looking at keeping the emotive issue alive among the masses as it seeks to draw maximum political mileage following the decision which, it believes, has popular endorsement.

With the country-wide programme, the ruling party also plans to thwart the propaganda being spread on the issue by political parties.

According to the BJP, small indoor meetings at 370 different locations across the country with 500-1000 opinion-makers at the district level, and 35 big indoor meetings having a gathering of 2,000 people will be held at capitals of all states and Union territories in the country.

A committee, chaired by BJP working president JP Nadda, was constituted for the purpose. Other members of the panel included Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgya, Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya, general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, vice-president Baijayant Panda and national secretary Y Satya Kumar.