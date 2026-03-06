Why Modi government removed Tamil Nadu, Bengal Governors ahead of assembly polls? Explained

A major administrative reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors across the country was announced on Thursday. These key changes come ahead of Rajya Sabha elections and key state assembly polls.

According to an official communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, dated March 5, 2026, President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose, Governor of West Bengal.

New governors in several states

Here is a list of new governors of several states:

1- Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has been appointed as the new Governor of West Bengal, succeeding Dr. C V Ananda Bose.

2- Vinai Kumar Saxena has been transferred from his position as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to serve as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

3- Former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

4- Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has been named Governor of Telangana.

5-Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has been appointed as Governor of Maharashtra.

6- Senior leader Nand Kishore Yadav has been appointed Governor of Nagaland.

7- Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain has been named Governor of Bihar.

8- Kavinder Gupta, the outgoing Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, has been appointed Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

9- Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Kerala, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Tamil Nadu.

According to the official communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, these appointments will take effect from the dates on which the respective appointees assume charge of their offices.

Why key administrative changes ahead of elections?

Several states, including West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, are heading into elections this year, with the stakes running high for both the Centre and the respective state governments.

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, TMC Supremo, is set to face a strong challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), setting the stage for a fierce political contest.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, the BJP is seeking to expand its political footprint as Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and the DMK prepare to take on the saffron party.

As these crucial elections draw closer, the recent administrative reshuffle assumes greater significance. R.N. Ravi, who has repeatedly clashed with the DMK government in Tamil Nadu over a range of issues, has now been moved to West Bengal. Political observers note that his transfer could be seen as an attempt to ease tensions in Tamil Nadu ahead of the polls while recalibrating the Centre’s administrative presence in another politically charged state.