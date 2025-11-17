As Bihar prepares for its next phase of political transition, indications strongly suggest that Nitish Kumar is on course to return as Chief Minister yet again. His possible comeback is not simply the result of electoral arithmetic but a combination of experience, stability, and the political realities shaping the state.

On the morning of 14 November, as counting began for the Bihar Assembly elections, Patna carried an air of both celebration and theatrical flair. Near the Janata Dal (United) headquarters, large posters of Nitish Kumar appeared, depicting him alongside a roaring tiger and the slogan “Tiger abhi zinda hai.” The imagery did more than announce confidence; it signalled a dramatic political revival and the electorate’s reaffirmation of a familiar leader.

For nearly two decades, Nitish has been a central figure in Bihar’s politics, often stepping into the role of Chief Minister even in situations where his party did not command overwhelming strength in the Assembly. This ability to reclaim leadership stems largely from his reputation for administrative steadiness, an attribute that remains persuasive in a state where governance, infrastructure and basic services continue to shape electoral choices. Voters, particularly in rural and semi-urban constituencies, view him as a leader who may not be dramatic, but is reliable.

A major factor working in his favour is the National Democratic Alliance’s internal calculus. The alliance, though varied in its composition, recognises that Bihar requires a figure with broad acceptability and an established administrative record. Nitish remains one of the few leaders who can appeal across caste lines, a significant consideration in a state where social blocs still influence political outcomes. Even when the NDA’s individual components perform strongly, the question of who can maintain cohesion often tilts the equation back towards Nitish.

Another element strengthening his position is the fragmented nature of the opposition. While his rivals have attempted to project youthful leadership and fresh agendas, the absence of unity and consistent messaging has weakened their ability to translate mobilisation into a sustained challenge. Many voters, especially those who prioritise stability, continue to prefer an experienced leader over candidates who are still building their political identity. In a state accustomed to abrupt shifts and coalition realignments, Nitish’s familiarity offers reassurance.

His long tenure has also created a political memory that works to his advantage. Programmes related to road building, rural electrification, women’s empowerment, and public health, regardless of their present condition, are still associated in the public mind with his earlier governments. When voters weigh these achievements against untested promises, the appeal of returning to a known administrator becomes stronger.

Inside the NDA, another strategic consideration has quietly influenced the evolving scenario. As the alliance negotiates seat shares, ministerial expectations and long-term plans, Nitish remains a consensus choice who prevents friction between partners from escalating. For the coalition, a stable government in Bihar is also important for national-level coordination, and Nitish’s presence as Chief Minister lends that predictability.

There is also a broader political reason behind his likely return. Bihar’s social fabric and electoral behaviour often reward leaders who can manage competing interests without alienating key groups. Nitish’s long career has been marked by precisely this balancing act: he has navigated shifting alliances, changing caste alignments and fluctuating public expectations with relative success. His political adaptability, criticised by opponents, is regarded by supporters as proof of his ability to keep Bihar’s governance machinery functioning.

The electorate, too, plays a crucial role in this outcome. Women voters, marginalised castes, and beneficiaries of welfare schemes have repeatedly shown a preference for leadership that promises continuity rather than abrupt transformation. These groups form an essential portion of Bihar’s voting bloc, and their support often becomes decisive in close contests. Nitish’s appeal to these segments remains intact, reinforcing his prospects.

Thus, Nitish Kumar’s expected return to the Chief Minister’s office is not merely a matter of tradition; it reflects the realities of Bihar’s political ecosystem. Experience continues to outweigh experimentation, coalition arithmetic favours a known administrator, and public sentiment leans toward a leader who embodies consistency. Whether this translates into long-term stability or sets the stage for another cycle of political negotiation will become clear over time. For now, however, the Bihar political scene appears aligned once again with a familiar conclusion: Nitish Kumar at the helm.