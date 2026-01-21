'Why Not Compulsory Retire Him... Open and Shut Case': Kiran Bedi Slams Karnataka DGP Over Viral Sleazy Videos

Former IPS officer and ex-Lt Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi, on Wednesday suggested that Director General of Police (DGP) K Ramachandra Rao should be compulsorily retired instead of merely suspended.

She called for the removal of all his service privileges, including his official residence, transport, and personal staff, while emphasizing that he should still be allowed to defend himself against allegations related to a viral objectionable video.

In a post on X, Kiran Bedi said, "Instead Why not Compulsory Retire him from Service. When it appears to be an open and shut case. (Suspension is paying him substantially) (Take away all his service privileges too, like personal orderly and transport etc, even Govt House) And let him defend himself and prove that the video was not his."

The Karnataka government on Tuesday suspended Director General of Police (DGP) K. Ramachandra Rao with immediate effect after purported videos showing inappropriate behavior inside his office went viral on social media. Rao, a 1993-batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre, was serving as Director of Civil Rights Enforcement at the time of his suspension.

According to reports, the viral clips allegedly show a uniformed police officer engaging in improper conduct with a woman inside an official chamber. One video features Rao in police uniform, while another shows him in a suit, with the Indian flag and Police Department emblem visible in the background. IANS reported that the videos were reportedly recorded over a year ago, with the woman’s face blurred and captions and background music added before being shared online.

Rao Denies Allegations

Responding to the controversy in Bengaluru on Monday, Rao stated that the videos are “manipulated.” "These are manipulated videos. No such incident has taken place. I will discuss the matter with my advocate and take a decision in this regard," Rao stated.

Chief Minister’s Statement

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized that no senior officer is above the law.

"An inquiry would be conducted into the matter and disciplinary action would be initiated against the DGP if required. No senior officer is above the law," the Chief Minister said.

Connection to Gold Smuggling Case

The controversy comes amid Rao’s alleged involvement in a gold smuggling case linked to actress Ranya Rao, his stepdaughter. The Karnataka government had placed him on compulsory leave in March 2025 in connection with the investigation and had recently reinstated him before the viral videos surfaced.

Ranya Rao was arrested for allegedly smuggling gold and misusing her stepfather’s name to bypass security protocols reserved for senior officials. Rao is alleged to have aided her in the smuggling operation. The government had ordered a probe and sought a report on his involvement.

