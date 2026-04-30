Why NYC Mayor Mamdani wants to raise the Kohinoor diamond during King Charles’ visit to the city

New York: In a challenge to centuries of British colonial history, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has said that he will ask King Charles III to return Kohinoor diamond to India. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are expected to visit New York to see One World Trade Centre to mark the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, in which nearly 3,000 people were killed, including 67 British citizens. Mamdani is expected to be present at the event.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that if he gets the chance to speak to British Crown he would encourage him to return the diamond. His statement came in response to questions about what message he would carry into any formal interaction with the monarch.

The comment stood out because such meetings between elected officials and the British monarchy are limited to protocol and ceremonial exchanges. However, the mayor chose to bring a historic and sensitive issue into the public debate.

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During a recent address to a joint meeting of the Congress, King Charles had referred to the upcoming anniversary and the shared loss experienced by both countries during the 2001 attacks.

The Kohinoor and its long journey

The Kohinoor diamond, which means mountain of light, has a long and contested history. It was mined in India’s Kollur region and is believed to have originally weighed 186 carats before it was cut down over time.

The diamond passed through several ruling dynasties, including Mughal emperors and Sikh rulers, before coming under British control in the 19th century. In 1849, after the Second Anglo-Sikh War, the British East India Company took possession of the diamond following the Treaty of Lahore. The treaty was signed by Maharaja Duleep Singh, who was a child at the time.

The diamond was later presented to Queen Victoria and has been in the British royal collection since then. Today, the 105.6-carat stone is part of the Crown of the Queen Mother and is displayed in the Tower of London.

Debate over ownership

In India, the Kohinoor continues to be seen as a symbol of colonial-era extraction. Many historians and commentators argue that its transfer took place under unequal conditions, while the United Kingdom argues that it was acquired through a legal agreement.

For many in India, the diamond is more than merely a historic jewel. It is described as part of a larger conversation around colonial wealth and cultural loss.

The debate over its ownership has also been echoed in other international demands for the return of cultural artifacts, including Greece’s request for the Elgin Marbles and Nigeria’s claim over the Benin Bronzes.

Mamdani’s intervention

Mamdani’s remarks add a new political voice to this long-standing issue. By linking the Kohinoor to a potential conversation with the British monarch, he has brought a historical dispute into a modern diplomatic setting.

His comments have brought the issue back into focus by placing cultural restitution within the context of contemporary political dialogue, rather than keeping it limited to academic or historical debate.