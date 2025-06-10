Why Pakistan Can’t Launch Nuclear Missiles From The Sea – Its Biggest Weakness

New Delhi: Pakistan is one of the nine countries in the world with nuclear weapons. It often issues nuclear threats, especially during periods of tension with India. However, despite having an arsenal of atomic weapons, there is a major gap in Islamabad’s capabilities – it cannot launch nuclear missiles from the sea. This is a weakness in its strategic defence setup.

Modern military powers aim to develop what is known as a "nuclear triad" – the ability to deliver a nuclear strike by land, air and sea. This makes the deterrent more reliable and much harder to neutralise. India has already achieved this. Its missiles like the K-15 and K-4 can be launched from submarines deep underwater, giving India second-strike capability even if its land-based systems are attacked first.

Pakistan, however, remains behind in this crucial area. While it can launch nuclear weapons using ground-based missiles or aircraft, it lacks the technology and infrastructure to strike from below the ocean’s surface. The country does not yet have nuclear-powered submarines capable of carrying and launching submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs).

The reasons behind this gap are both technical and financial. Developing SLBM technology requires years of research, specialised engineering and a large and consistent defence budget. Pakistan’s defence spending is considerably lower than India’s, and its navy is relatively underdeveloped. Unlike India, which has invested in building nuclear submarines and undersea missile systems, Pakistan has not yet crossed that threshold.

This limitation affects Islamabad’s deterrence posture. Without a credible sea-based option, its nuclear strategy relies heavily on land and air – both of which are more vulnerable to detection and pre-emptive strikes. In a worst-case scenario, if its land and air capabilities are neutralised, Pakistan would be left with no reliable second-strike option.

Meanwhile, India’s nuclear submarines allow it to maintain a continuous presence in deep waters, ready to respond if deterrence fails. This undersea arm of India’s nuclear strategy gives it an upper hand, especially in a region as volatile as South Asia.

While Pakistan’s nuclear weapons can threaten, its inability to launch from the sea remains a major blind spot – one that limits its strategic flexibility and puts it at a disadvantage in any long-term conflict scenario.