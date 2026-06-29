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Why PM Modi is in Seychelles, why this tiny island is important for India’s strategy in Indian Ocean

PM Modi’s visit to Seychelles comes during a period of closer cooperation between the two countries in the Indian Ocean region. Both sides also cover security, trade and maritime partnerships.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 02:25 AM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 02:25 AM IST
Why PM Modi is in Seychelles, why this tiny island is important for India’s strategy in Indian Ocean
Image Credit: PM Modi addressing the National Assembly of Seychelles on June 28. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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