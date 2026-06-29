/Why PM Modi is in Seychelles, why this tiny island is important for India’s strategy in Indian Ocean

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi is visiting Seychelles, a country in the Indian Ocean that looks like a tiny dot on the world map but has importance beyond its size. The island nation has a population of around 1.35 lakh, but its geopolitical location makes it a crucial partner for countries looking at maritime security and trade routes in the region.
At first glance, Seychelles appears small and calm. But its Exclusive Economic Zone extends across over 13 lakh square kilometres that position it in a part of the Indian Ocean where major international shipping lanes pass.
These waters handle a large share of international oil shipments and commercial cargo. India depends heavily on maritime trade and energy imports. Therefore, safety of this ocean space has a direct bearing on economic stability and national security.
PM Modi’s visit comes at a carefully timed moment in the Indian Ocean region. He is in Seychelles first and will travel to Indonesia afterwards. Between these visits, India is developing the Great Nicobar infrastructure project, which is seen as part of an effort to strengthen its maritime presence in the Indian Ocean region.
This is not the first time India has placed importance on Seychelles. In 2015, PM Modi became the first Indian prime minister in 34 years to visit the island nation. Since then, cooperation between the two countries has increased across security, trade and development.
This year holds added symbolism. India and Seychelles are completing 50 years of diplomatic relations, while latter is also celebrating 50 years of its independence. PM Modi is attending the National Day celebrations as guest of honour, pointing to a milestone in the partnership between the two countries.
Watch: Indian Army, Navy contingent march at the parade to celebrate 50th Independence day of Seychelles. PM Modi stands ups to honor them. pic.twitter.com/wnqKnao9io— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) June 28, 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji (@narendramodi ) receives Guard of Honour at State House in Seychelles pic.twitter.com/ae4JBYW8uN— Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) June 28, 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends Seychelles' National Day Golden Jubilee celebrations as the Guest of Honour, accompanied by NSA Ajit Doval and EAM Jaishankar— WION (@WIONews) June 28, 2026
Source: DD/ANI pic.twitter.com/SUnm0VjNr5
India’s ties with Seychelles have grown through financial support, defence cooperation and capacity building. The assistance includes a $145 million special economic package, a $125 million rupee-denominated Line of Credit and $50 million in grant assistance. In addition, New Delhi has also supplied Covid-19 vaccines, Dornier Aircraft and training support for the Seychelles Coast Guard.
Maritime security is a core area of cooperation. Seychelles is a member of the Colombo Security Conclave, a regional platform that brings together Indian Ocean nations to work on shared security challenges. Under India’s MAHASAGAR vision, both countries are also working on blue economy projects and regional development efforts related to ocean resources.
People-to-people ties also add another layer to the relationship. Around 9 to 10 percent of Seychelles’ population is of Indian origin, and the community continues to play an active role in local business and trade.
India sees Seychelles as more than a ceremonial partnership. It lies at an important point in the Indian Ocean maritime network, where international energy and trade routes pass close to its waters.
As competition grows among major powers in the region, India’s approach has been on building long-term partnerships based on trust, connectivity and shared security concerns.
With visits across the Indian Ocean region and parallel infrastructure development at home, India is working on a maritime strategy that connects diplomacy with geography.
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