Why PM Modi Referred Budget 2025 As ‘First House Session In 10 Years With No Fires Lit By Foreign Spark’?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered an intriguing speech on the eve of the Budget session on Friday. While PM Modi hinted at possible relief for middle-class and women, in one part of his speech, he not only indirectly slammed the opposition but also the invisible actors targetting the Centre using foreign actors. Modi said that it is perhaps the first session, since 2014 when he became PM, that the Parliament Session has not coincided with allegations made by foreign actors/agents.

"Today you must have noticed one thing, people in the media should definitely notice it. Perhaps since 2014, this is the first session of Parliament in which there has been no foreign spark a day or two before the session, there has been no attempt to ignite a fire from abroad," said PM Modi.

He further said that there is no dearth of people in India who are waiting to fan a fire. "I have been observing for 10 years, since 2014, that before every session people used to sit ready to create mischief, and here there is no dearth of people who fan it. This is the first session I am seeing after the last 10 years in which there was no spark from any foreign corner," said Modi.

But what was PM Modi referring to? Prime Minister Modi was referring to past incidents that were revealed deliberately just before the start of house sessions and subsequently were used by the opposition to disrupt the functioning of Parliament.

In the past, several issues included the Pegasus snooping allegations, reports released by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research, comments on farmers' protest by foreign celebrities in 2020-21 and the release of a video of the Manipur women who were paraded naked.

Notably, the BJP has recently accused George Soros of funding anti-India activities and alleged the Congress party of being hands-in gloves with Soros. "It seems that the Congress’s “Haath” wants to make the condition of the country worse and in simple words "Congress's hand is with foreign powers" is now clearly visible, Congress which says "Haath Badalega halat," said BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi in December last year echoing similar sentiment as said by PM Modi.

"It was previously revealed that whenever a Parliament session starts, some foreign reports or incidents occur, disrupting the Parliament proceedings. For example, a report on farmers was released on February 3, 2021, coinciding with the Parliament session that began on January 29, 2021. Similarly, the Pegasus report was released on July 18, 2021, coinciding with the Monsoon session of Parliament. The Hindenburg report was published on January 24, 2023, just before the Budget session began on January 30, 2023. On January 17, 2023, the BBC released a documentary, coinciding with the Parliament session that started on January 30, 2023. A Manipur video surfaced on July 19, 2023, just as the Parliament session was about to begin on July 20, 2023. On May 10, 2024, a vaccine report was released during the peak of the Indian elections. A report on the SEBI Chairperson was released in August 2024, during an ongoing Parliament session. Most recently, on November 20, 2024, a report was published in the USA, just days before the Parliament session began on November 25, 2024," said Trivedi.