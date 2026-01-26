Why PM Modi’s maroon pagdi is in spotlight on 77th Republic Day? EXPLAINED

77th Republic Day: India marked its 77th Republic Day on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's headgear has once grabbed eyeballs and has drawn attention; even social media is abuzz with admiration. The PM wore a deep maroon Rajasthani-style safa (pagdi), which immediately attracted public and media interest.

The turban reportedly featured intricate golden zari motifs and vibrant yellow accents, with elements of the classic bandhej (tie-dye) patterns.

The bandhej is often associated with Rajasthan’s rich textile heritage and traditional craftsmanship.

What does 'maroon' colour depict?

The maroon colour of PM Modi's pagdi symbolises bravery, sacrifice, and valour, perfectly complementing the occasion’s reflective and patriotic tone.

Meanwhile, the golden peacock feather motifs and mustard-yellow highlights added a sense of regal elegance and cultural depth, as per IANS.

Paired with a light blue bandhgala coat, navy blue kurta, and white trousers, the pagdi stood out as a distinctive blend of tradition, symbolism, and contemporary style.

Rajasthan's warrior legacy, Indian armed forces

IANS cited observers and reported that the choice of PM Modi's pagdi can be interpreted as a nod to Rajasthan’s warrior legacy and India’s armed forces, with some reports suggesting subtle tributes to historical valour, self-reliance, and national pride.

Fashion analysts emphasised that the pagdi’s tying in the classic Rajasthani style, emphasising its role in projecting cultural pride.

PM Modi's pagdi sparks social media buzz

The headgear quickly went viral on social media platforms, with users praising its craftsmanship, colour combination, and aesthetic appeal, IANS reported. Several posts highlighted the turban as a reflection of India’s diverse cultural traditions.

PM Modi's previous Republic Day looks

Comparing the pagdi to PM Modi’s previous Republic Day looks, the looks have ranged from bright red Bandhani styles to multi-coloured safas, underscoring his long-standing tradition of incorporating regional Indian craftsmanship into national occasions.

(with IANS inputs)