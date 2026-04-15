Why Prateek Yadav’s post-mortem report is under scrutiny, what findings are pointing to his cause of death

New Delhi: Post-mortem report and medical details related to Prateek Yadav, younger son of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, have led to questions about the circumstances surrounding his death. He passed away on Wednesday (May 13), and his last rites were performed in Lucknow on a day later.

The autopsy report attributed his death to blood clotting. A panel of three doctors led by Professor Dr Moushmi Singh of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) recorded “cardiorespiratory collapse due to massive pulmonary thromboembolism” as the cause of his death. In simple terms, it means a large blood clot formed in the main artery of the lungs that suddenly stopped breathing and heart activity.

During the examination, the doctors also found six injury marks on his body. These included injuries on the chest, right arm, wrist and elbow joint, upper elbow area and left wrist. “Three injuries were about five to seven days old, while the other three were about one day old,” states the post-mortem report.

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Prateek’s heart tissue and blood clot samples have been preserved for further examination. His viscera has also been kept for detailed testing.

Questions being raised over the investigation

Thirty-eight-year-old Prateek was brought to Lucknow’s Civil Hospital on Wednesday. The hospital said he was brought in “dead condition”.

According to Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Devesh Chandra Pandey, he was brought dead at 5:55 am on Wednesday. The police were informed and they reached the hospital, completed the necessary formalities and sent the body for post-mortem so that the cause of death could be ascertained.

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During the post-mortem at the KGMU, Ravidas Mehrotra, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Lucknow Central, said, “I do not know if he was distressed, but his death happened in suspicious circumstances. In normal circumstances, post-mortem is not required, so this needs to be investigated.”

His statements added to speculation and debate on social media.

Mehrotra reiterated the same while talking to BBC Hindi on Thursday. “There are many reasons due to which suspicion is arising, so it should be investigated how Prateek Yadav sustained injuries,” he said, adding, “I am not saying there was a murder, but why was the body kept in the mortuary for four hours after post-mortem? It should also be checked whether there was any delay in bringing him to the hospital, because he was brought dead.”

What experts say about the post-mortem report

Though only a detailed investigation will bring clarity, multiple serious injuries and abrasions on different parts of the body have raised questions.

“The most important finding is the presence of sub-arachnoid haemorrhage in both temporo-parietal regions of the brain, which points to serious head injury. The nature, number and distribution of injuries are consistent with violent physical assault,” said doctors.

According to them, these findings make further scientific investigation necessary.

Forensic science experts also said that initial observations from the post-mortem can raise questions but cannot conclude the exact cause of death. “Based on the available post-mortem report, a preliminary forensic doubt arises,” they said.

However, they added that it is not correct to draw a final scientific conclusion immediately. “Chemical and scientific analysis is required for confirmation of the final cause of death. In forensic science, initial post-mortem findings alone are not enough to determine the true nature of death.”

They further explained that until toxicology reports, which cover poison, drugs, alcohol or other chemical substances in the body, are available, the possibility of death due to toxic substances, drug reaction or chemical causes cannot be ruled out at this stage.

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They said that it would be premature to classify the death as natural, accidental, suicide or homicide without full scientific reports.

Viscera samples, which are preserved body tissues used in forensic testing, become important in such cases, especially when death is under unclear circumstances or toxicology checks are required. These samples are tested for chemical, biological and poison-related factors.

Until the forensic science laboratory (FSL) report confirms the post-mortem findings, the final cause of death cannot be certified, said the experts.

Medical history before death

Prateek had been undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital where one Dr Ruchita Sharma was treating him, according to a report by The Times of India.

She told the daily that a blockage in the lungs had affected his heart function. “A few weeks ago, he came to us complaining of breathing difficulty. He was on blood-thinning medication,” she said.

Following his death, SP chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav said, “I had met him a few days ago. I had told him to take care of his health and focus on his business. Sometimes financial setbacks can deeply affect a person. He is no longer with us. We will do what the family decides.”

Prateek was married to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Aparna Yadav. He was the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s second wife, Sadhna Gupta, who passed away in 2022.