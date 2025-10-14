Why Premanand Ji Maharaj Has Devotees From Various Religions?

Premanand Ji Maharaj, a respected spiritual leader from Vrindavan, is widely admired across various religious communities for his message of love, compassion, and unity. He has inspired countless devotees from diverse backgrounds to be humble and work for good.

Born as Aniruddha Kumar Pandey in 1969 in Kanpur, Maharaj Ji embarked on his spiritual journey at a young age, dedicating himself to the Radha Vallabha Sampradaya. He has since become a prominent figure in Vrindavan, known for his teachings that transcend religious boundaries. His philosophy emphasises "Tat Sukh Bhav," a principle of utmost innocence, humility, and unconditional love.

In recent years, Maharaj Ji has been battling Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD), a genetic disorder that leads to kidney failure. Despite undergoing dialysis five times a week, he continues his spiritual practices and engages with his followers. He has declined offers for kidney donations, expressing concern for the well-being of potential donors.

The main reason Maharaj Ji has devotees from other religions is that he has always appealed beyond Hinduism. A recent example of interfaith respect occurred when a Muslim devotee, Sufiyan, was seen praying in Madina for Maharaj Ji’s health and recovery. This act of devotion resonated widely, highlighting the universal admiration for his teachings.

Many celebrities including Virat Kohli, Badshah and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav have visited Maharaj Ji’s Ashram. His spiritual guidance has influenced individuals across generations. Despite his health struggles, Maharaj Ji's unwavering commitment to his spiritual path and his inclusive message continue to inspire and unite people from various religions. His ability to transcend religious and cultural divides highlights the universal appeal of his teachings.

Lifestyle of Premanand Ji Maharaj

He leads a simple and disciplined lifestyle, focused entirely on spirituality and service to others. He lives modestly in his ashram in Vrindavan, following a routine of prayer, meditation, and teaching his devotees. Despite his fame, he emphasises humility, compassion, and selflessness. Maharaj Ji spends much of his time guiding followers, sharing spiritual wisdom, and encouraging acts of kindness. Even while battling health issues like Polycystic Kidney Disease, he maintains his daily spiritual practices.