Same tricolour, different honour: Why President unfurl Republic Day flag, not Prime Minister?

India celebrates two national festivals, Independence Day and Republic Day. While the Prime Minister hoists the national flag at the Red Fort, the President unfurls the Tricolours.

On Republic Day, the President unfurls the national flag at Kartavya Path, while the Prime Minister hoists it on Independence Day at the Red Fort.

This distinction stems from historical symbolism tied to India's journey from independence to a constitutional republic.

The President, as head of state and guardian of the Constitution, performs the unfurling to reaffirm India's sovereign republic status. The Prime Minister, as head of government representing the populace, handles hoisting to honor the freedom movement. This protocol blends ceremonial roles with deep patriotic meaning, observed annually, including for Republic Day 2026.

India broke free from British rule on August 15, 1947, after a hard-fought independence movement against colonial oppression. On Independence Day, the Prime Minister, head of government and elected voice of the people, hoists the Tricolour at Red Fort, symbolising power now in citizens' elected hands.

January 26 celebrates India as a sovereign Republic, the day citizens gifted themselves a Constitution guaranteeing justice, liberty, and equality. The President, as constitutional head, upholds this sacred promise and thus unfurls the tricolour.

Republic Day celebrates constitutional supremacy and the rule of law. As head of state, Constitution's guardian, and armed forces chief, the President unfurls the Tricolour at New Delhi's Kartavya Path, leading ceremonies that affirm governance by principles, not individuals.

The flag, bundled atop in flowers, unfurls via a pulled cord as petals cascade, symbolising justice, liberty, and equality for all.

In contrast, the Prime Minister's Independence Day hoisting evokes popular democratic leadership, while this tradition underscores constitutional authority, balancing India's democracy and republic values.

Republic Day 2026 centers on the theme ‘150 Years of Vande Mataram’, marking the song's creation by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1876, blended with self-reliance or ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. The parade will also showcase India’s military might, which includes the Army's first Battle Array formation and the Indian Air Force’s grand flyoast including special ‘Operation Sindoor’ formation.











