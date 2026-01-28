Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3011460https://zeenews.india.com/india/why-private-jets-no-parachutes-ajit-pawar-baramati-crash-3011460.html
NewsIndiaWhy private jets dont have parachutes? The Baramati Ajit Pawar crash explained
AJIT PAWAR

Why private jets don't have parachutes? The Baramati Ajit Pawar crash explained

Following the tragic Baramati crash involving Ajit Pawar, many ask: Why don't private jets have parachutes? From lethal 800 km/h speeds to hypoxia at 40,000 feet, explore the physics and safety reasons why parachutes aren't used on VIP aircraft.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2026, 10:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Why private jets don't have parachutes? The Baramati Ajit Pawar crash explainedRescue work underway after an aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed during landing at Baramati in Pune district of Maharashtra. (Photo: IANS Video Grab)

The tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a Bombardier Learjet 45 crash on Wednesday has reopened a long-standing debate in aviation safety: Why are even high-profile VIPs not equipped with parachutes?

As the nation mourns the loss of the veteran leader and four others, aviation experts note that while a parachute might seem like a sensible safety measure, the physics of high-speed jet travel makes them practically useless and often more dangerous in an emergency. 

1. Lethal air velocity

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Learjet 45 involved in the Baramati crash flies at speeds over 800 km/h (500 mph). At this speed, the air pushing against the fuselage feels as solid as a concrete wall. If a passenger tried to exit the aircraft while cruising, the intense wind force would cause immediate, severe physical injury before a parachute could deploy. 

2. The physics of pressurisation

Modern business jets are pressurised to help passengers breathe easily at 40,000 feet. This internal pressure exerts thousands of pounds of force against the aircraft's "plug-type" doors.  

The Lock Effect: Unless the aircraft is depressurized (which carries its own deadly risks), a person cannot open the door against the internal cabin pressure.  

3. Risk of 'tail strikes' and engine suction

Unlike military cargo planes with rear ramps, private jets have side-entry doors located in front of the wings and engines.  

The danger zone: A person jumping from a Learjet would almost certainly be pulled into the rear-mounted engines or hit the horizontal stabilizers (the "T-tail") at deadly speeds due to the slipstream.

4. Hypoxia and freezing altitudes

At the cruising height of a business jet (35,000 to 45,000 feet), the environment is hostile to human life:

Hypoxia: Without extra oxygen, a person loses consciousness within 15 to 30 seconds.  

Extreme Cold: Outside temperatures can drop to -50°C (-58°F), causing immediate frostbite and shock.  

5. The 'low-altitude' problem

Data from the DGCA and international safety boards show that 90% of aviation accidents happen during takeoff or landing. In Ajit Pawar’s case, the aircraft crashed while making a second approach to the Baramati runway. At these low altitudes, there is no time for a passenger to prepare for a jump or the height needed for a parachute to fully deploy.  

Why no 'whole-plane' parachutes?

While light aircraft like the Cirrus SR22 are known for having a Ballistic Recovery System (BRS)—a parachute that lowers the entire plane—this technology does not yet apply to business jets.  

Weight constraints: The Learjet 45 has a maximum takeoff weight of over 9,000 kg (20,000 lbs). Current parachute materials and rocket deployment systems cannot safely handle the mass and kinetic energy of a mid-size jet without the parachute tearing apart or the airframe breaking under the "opening shock."

ALSO READ | Why no SOS? Investigators probe Ajit Pawar's fatal Learjet 45 crash in Baramati

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

dmk mk stalin
SWOT analysis of Stalin's leadership: Can DMK leader save his fort | Analysis
china tibet
Machinery of truth control: How Beijing is trying to rewrite story of Tibet
Indonesia landslide
Caught on camera: Terrifying landslide video captures trucks toppling at mine
Technology
WhatsApp launches new strict account settings amid Meta privacy lawsuit
AAP news
Response to govt schools shows parents' growing trust in..: Harjot Singh Bains
Ajit Pawar Plane crash
'It's just an accident,' Sharad Pawar's big statement on Ajit Pawar's death
Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar's tribute to 'smooth landings' by women pilots goes viral
Jammu and Kashmir news
Traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway, flight ops at Srinagar airport resume
Ajit Pawar Plane crash
Visibility was poor when Ajit Pawar's plane crashed, says Aviation Minister
FMGE 2026
NBEMS FMGE result 2026 to be Out soon at natboard.edu.in- check steps here