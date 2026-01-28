The tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a Bombardier Learjet 45 crash on Wednesday has reopened a long-standing debate in aviation safety: Why are even high-profile VIPs not equipped with parachutes?

As the nation mourns the loss of the veteran leader and four others, aviation experts note that while a parachute might seem like a sensible safety measure, the physics of high-speed jet travel makes them practically useless and often more dangerous in an emergency.

1. Lethal air velocity

The Learjet 45 involved in the Baramati crash flies at speeds over 800 km/h (500 mph). At this speed, the air pushing against the fuselage feels as solid as a concrete wall. If a passenger tried to exit the aircraft while cruising, the intense wind force would cause immediate, severe physical injury before a parachute could deploy.

2. The physics of pressurisation

Modern business jets are pressurised to help passengers breathe easily at 40,000 feet. This internal pressure exerts thousands of pounds of force against the aircraft's "plug-type" doors.

The Lock Effect: Unless the aircraft is depressurized (which carries its own deadly risks), a person cannot open the door against the internal cabin pressure.

3. Risk of 'tail strikes' and engine suction

Unlike military cargo planes with rear ramps, private jets have side-entry doors located in front of the wings and engines.

The danger zone: A person jumping from a Learjet would almost certainly be pulled into the rear-mounted engines or hit the horizontal stabilizers (the "T-tail") at deadly speeds due to the slipstream.

4. Hypoxia and freezing altitudes

At the cruising height of a business jet (35,000 to 45,000 feet), the environment is hostile to human life:

Hypoxia: Without extra oxygen, a person loses consciousness within 15 to 30 seconds.

Extreme Cold: Outside temperatures can drop to -50°C (-58°F), causing immediate frostbite and shock.

5. The 'low-altitude' problem

Data from the DGCA and international safety boards show that 90% of aviation accidents happen during takeoff or landing. In Ajit Pawar’s case, the aircraft crashed while making a second approach to the Baramati runway. At these low altitudes, there is no time for a passenger to prepare for a jump or the height needed for a parachute to fully deploy.

Why no 'whole-plane' parachutes?

While light aircraft like the Cirrus SR22 are known for having a Ballistic Recovery System (BRS)—a parachute that lowers the entire plane—this technology does not yet apply to business jets.

Weight constraints: The Learjet 45 has a maximum takeoff weight of over 9,000 kg (20,000 lbs). Current parachute materials and rocket deployment systems cannot safely handle the mass and kinetic energy of a mid-size jet without the parachute tearing apart or the airframe breaking under the "opening shock."

