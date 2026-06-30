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Why Punjab’s Sikh MLAs were summoned by Akal Takht; what row over Beadbi Law is about

The Akal Takht has asked Punjab’s Sikh legislators to respond to objections over specific terms used in the new anti-sacrilege law. It has also given the state government a month to review and address these concerns.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 02:22 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 02:22 AM IST
Why Punjab’s Sikh MLAs were summoned by Akal Takht; what row over Beadbi Law is about
Image Credit: Akal Takht members address a meeting with Sikh MLAs and Punjab cabinet ministers at the Akal Takht Sahib Secretariat in Amritsar. (Photo: ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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