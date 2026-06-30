/Why Punjab’s Sikh MLAs were summoned by Akal Takht; what row over Beadbi Law is about

Chandigarh: Punjab’s Sikh ministers and legislators appeared before the Akal Takht on Monday (June 29) to answer questions over the state’s new anti-sacrilege law. The proceedings also placed the Akal Takht’s authority in religious and community matters under attention.
The acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, had summoned all Sikh MLAs in Punjab over objections to the Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, which is popularly known as the anti-beadbi law.
After hearing their responses, the Akal Takht gave the Punjab government one month to address the issues it has identified in the legislation.
Giani Gargaj said, “The Akal Takht Sahib will hand over a copy of the errors in the law to the government. The new law should be kept on hold until these objections are addressed.”
According to him, all the legislators present raised their hands in agreement.
The Punjab Assembly had unanimously passed the Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, on April 13 this year. The amendment aims to provide tougher punishment in cases involving sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib.
The law modifies the original 2008 Act that was enacted during the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party government. That legislation was introduced to ensure respect and care for the Guru Granth Sahib, which Sikhs regard as their eternal living Guru.
Under the amended law, anyone found guilty of desecrating a saroop (physical copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib can face a prison term of at least seven years, which may extend to 20 years, along with a fine ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.
The law also provides stricter punishment in cases where sacrilege is committed as part of a criminal conspiracy with an intent to disturb peace or communal harmony. In such cases, the minimum sentence is 10 years, with the possibility of life imprisonment, and fines ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.
The Akal Takht’s objections are mainly related to the wording used in the legislation. It has objected to the use of certain terms, including the use of “bir” instead of “saroop” and the definition of the word “custodian”.
Dr Amarjit Singh, director of the Department of Sikh Studies at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar, said the language used in the amendment was not suitable.
“I had suggested this terminology to the committee formed by the Assembly before the law was passed,” he said, explaining that “the word ‘custodian’ used in this law is completely inappropriate. The terminology should be precise. This aspect should have been examined earlier. There should have been discussion on it”.
Noted Sikh scholar Dr Gurdarshan Singh Dhillon also objected to the use of the term. “The use of the word ‘custodian’ in relation to the Guru Granth Sahib is entirely wrong. The word can have many meanings, but none of them seem appropriate in this context. Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj has raised a logical objection. Nobody can be the ‘custodian’ of the Guru Granth Sahib,” he said.
The Akal Takht is the first and highest among the five Sikh Takhts. It stands directly opposite Sri Darbar Sahib in Amritsar and holds an important place in Sikh religious and temporal affairs.
The other four Takhts are Takht Sri Harimandir Ji in Patna Sahib, where Guru Gobind Singh was born; Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib, where the Khalsa was established in 1699; Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded, where Guru Gobind Singh spent his final days; and Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Bathinda district, where the Guru Granth Sahib was completed with the inclusion of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s hymns.
Historical accounts say that the Akal Takht was established in 1606 by Guru Hargobind, the sixth Sikh Guru, within the Golden Temple complex.
Sikh historian Dr Sukhdayal Singh wrote in his book Khalsa Panth Ke Panch Takht that the Akal Takht serves as the centre of the entire Sikh Panth and that edicts issued from there are meant for the community as a whole.
The Akal Takht is not only a religious institution for Sikhs but also a symbol of authority and collective leadership. The Jathedar is expected to take decisions in accordance with Sikh traditions, the teachings of the Guru Granth Sahib and established religious principles.
The institution has also witnessed turbulent moments in history. It was attacked by Ahmad Shah Abdali in 1762 and rebuilt three years later. The structure suffered extensive damage during the Operation Blue Star in 1984 and was later rebuilt. The reconstruction carried out with government support was rejected by many Sikhs. This led to another rebuilding effort through kar sewa after a Sarbat Khalsa decision in 1986.
Over the centuries, the Akal Takht has issued several major directives, from Guru Hargobind’s first hukamnama in 1606 calling on Sikhs to bring horses and weapons, to the 1978 order boycotting the Nirankaris and the 2007 call to boycott Dera Sacha Sauda after its chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim imitated Sikh religious traditions. The pardon granted to Ram Rahim in 2015 was later withdrawn following protests within the Sikh community.
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