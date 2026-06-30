/Why Punjab’s Sikh MLAs were summoned by Akal Takht; what row over Beadbi Law is about

Noted Sikh scholar Dr Gurdarshan Singh Dhillon also objected to the use of the term. “The use of the word ‘custodian’ in relation to the Guru Granth Sahib is entirely wrong. The word can have many meanings, but none of them seem appropriate in this context. Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj has raised a logical objection. Nobody can be the ‘custodian’ of the Guru Granth Sahib,” he said.