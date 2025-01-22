Why Punjabis Are At Center Of BJP, AAP, And Congress Rivalry In Delhi Polls

The Delhi assembly elections are having a new twist and turn with each passing day. Right from Dalits, Slum dwellers to Purvanchalis, Jat and now Punjabis, the poll statements being made by all party leaders are proving that Delhi is the melting pot of different culture. Since the Aam Aadmi Party has its own government in Punjab as well, CM Bhagwant Mann is campaigning in Delhi and so is being accompanied by Punjab police officials as well. However, things took a different turn when the BJP and Congress claimed that Punjab Police personnel were campaigning for the AAP and several vehicles with Punjab number plates were roaming in the national capital without check ahead of Republic Day.

Punjabi Voters In Focus

In Delhi, at least 13 assembly seats are dominated by Punjabi voters. These seats include Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Moti Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, and Greater Kailash. Delhi has around 22 per cent of voters from Punjabi community. Of these, 10% are Punjabi Khatris and 5% are Sikh voters. Of the 13 seats where Punjabi voters hold the key, the AAP won 11 while the BJP got two in the 2020 assembly elections.

AAP Deploys Punjabi Leaders In Delhi

AAP has deployed top leaders from Punjab, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, to defend its strongest fort against a fierce challenge from the BJP. According to party sources, over 300 leaders from Punjab, including the chief minister, cabinet ministers, MLAs, chairpersons of boards and corporations and volunteers, have been stationed. Besides CM Mann, AAP's Punjab chief Aman Arora is also holding road shows and 'padayatras' across Delhi. Each Punjab MLA has been tasked with managing one constituency, while ministers are overseeing two to three constituencies each, sources said.

BJP, Congress Slam AAP

The BJP has accused AAP of misusing Punjab government resources to bolster its campaign in Delhi. BJP leader and candidate from New Delhi constituency challenging Kejriwal, Parvesh Verma alleged that vehicles with Punjab registration plates, government teachers, and materials such as chairs and water dispensers have been diverted to Delhi for election purposes.

Congress candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, Sandeep Dikshit, accused Punjab Police personnel of campaigning for the AAP. Congress candidate from Kalkaji Assembly seat Alka Lamba asserted that these statements were not allegations but a reality.