Why Rafale Is IAF’s Top Choice; How 114 Jets Will Boost Readiness, Strengthen India’s Defence, Cement Strategic Edge

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to enhance its combat readiness with the Rafale fighter jets. Their operational maturity, quick deployment capability, G2G deal advantages and Make-in-India industrial cooperation make them the ideal choice to bolster India’s aerial defence.

The Indian Air Force continues to evaluate its multi-role fighter aircraft (MRFA) needs, and one name consistently rises to the top is Rafale. Among various contenders, the fighter jet stands out not only for its advanced technology but also for operational readiness, reliability and industrial continuity. This combination of attributes has made the aircraft India’s preferred choice for acquiring 114 new fighter jets.

Rafale is already operational within the Indian Air Force (IAF), with established weapons integration, maintenance infrastructure and pilot training systems. The Make-in-India initiative further strengthens its industrial footprint, enhancing local assembly, maintenance and technical expertise.

Why Rafale Is the Low-Risk Choice

Air Marshal (Retd.) Anil Chopra highlights the continuity Rafale offers. Being an already operational platform, introducing it incurs no additional operational or logistical burden.

In times when squadron strength is under pressure, Rafale offers a low-risk and high-readiness solution, allowing the IAF to maintain operational efficiency while rapidly boosting its capabilities, he said.

G2G Deal Reduces Time, Uncertainty

The government-to-government (G2G) agreement with France facilitates faster and more predictable procurement. Previous negotiations have already set price benchmarks, reducing contractual risks and ensuring timely delivery aligned with IAF operational needs.

Compared to entirely new commercial bids, the G2G route provides a more pragmatic and secure pathway for rapid induction.

Diplomatic, Industrial Signals From France

Ongoing discussions with French officials indicate consistent progress, even if at a measured pace. When combined, the 114 jets for the IAF and 26 Rafale-M jets for the Indian Navy create a substantial order. This allows the establishment of full-scale assembly lines in India that is viable both economically and strategically.

F4, F5 Variants Add Future-Ready Capabilities

Reports suggest India is considering 90 Rafale F4 jets and 24 F5 options. While not officially confirmed, this indicates that New Delhi is prioritising next-generation capabilities.

These variants will include enhanced sensors, advanced networking and upgraded weapons systems, ensuring India’s fleet remains future-ready.

Local Manufacturing Moves Beyond Offsets

Rafale fuselage production is already underway in India, signalling a move beyond limited offsets toward true aerospace manufacturing capabilities.

Safran is establishing an MRO facility in Hyderabad for the M88 engine, supporting both Indian operations and regional operators. This positions India as a potential hub for regional engine maintenance and sustainment.

Rafale’s Strategic Advantages At A Glance

Rafale offers several strategic advantages for India. It is already operational within the IAF, allowing for rapid deployment. The G2G deal minimises delivery time and reduces contractual risks, while options for advanced F4 and F5 variants provide next-generation capabilities.

The Make-in-India assembly programme and engine MRO facility strengthen the domestic aerospace industrial base. Combined orders for the IAF and Navy create significant scale, enhancing India’s aerial defence shield with greater readiness and reliability.

Rafale is not only a fighter jet, it embodies preparedness, trust and industrial maturity. It meets the MRFA requirements, addresses time-sensitive operational needs and leverages India’s industrial capabilities.

For these reasons, the acquisition of 114 Rafales is emerging as the IAF’s preferred choice, reinforcing India’s aerial defence and strategic strength.

Strategic Roadmap

The strategic roadmap ahead focusses on several key priorities. Rapid delivery of aircraft will help bridge squadron gaps, ensuring operational readiness. Local assembly initiatives aim to boost self-reliance in aerospace manufacturing. Establishing engine MRO facilities will enhance aircraft uptime while helping control maintenance costs.

In addition, next-generation upgrades are planned to secure future readiness and maintain technological superiority.