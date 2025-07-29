Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during the discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lower House, strongly criticised the government's handling of cross-border strikes. Referring to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack, Gandhi said that it was "clearly organised and orchestrated by the Pakistani State." He also took a swipe at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement, questioning the government's decision to inform Pakistan after targeting terror sites, that only non-military targets were hit, and that India did not seek escalation. He also claimed that this move signalled a lack of political will in New Delhi.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 to avenge the brutal Pahalgam terror attack. The Indian Armed Forces targeted the terrorists' infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

“Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "A brutal attack (Pahalgam), heartless attack organised and orchestrated clearly by the Pakistani State. Young people, old people were murdered in cold blood, mercilessly. We have, together, every single person in this House, condemned Pakistan,” Gandhi said.

“Yesterday, I watched Rajnath Singh's speech. I listen quite carefully when people speak. He said that Operation Sindoor began at 1.05 in the morning. He said that Operation Sindoor lasted 22 minutes. Then he said the most shocking thing - at 1.35, we called Pakistan and told them that we have hit non-military targets and we do not want escalation,” he said.

“Maybe he does not understand what he revealed. The DGMO of India was told by the Government of India to ask for a ceasefire at 1.35 at night itself on the night of Operation Sindoor… You directly told Pakistan your political will that you do not have the political will to fight, that you do not want to fight..." Rahul Gandhi elaborated.

Kharge In Rajya Sabha

Calling the April 22 Pahalgam attack an "intelligence failure", Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Tuesday called on Home Minister Amit Shah to take responsibility for the attack.

Speaking during the debate on Operation Sindoor in the Upper House, Kharge raised questions on the accountability of the government, further claiming repeated intelligence lapses in the country since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to rule.

