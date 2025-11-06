Lok Sabha leader of the opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack against the Election Commission of India, alleging massive vote theft in the Haryana elections. Terming his allegations ‘H-Files’ and Hydrogen Bomb, while alleging that 25 lakh fake votes were cast. Sharing multiple photos of fake voter id cards, Rahul Gandhi alleged that a woman voted 223 times while a Brazilian model voted 22 times in the Haryana polls.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that there are 5,21,619 duplicate voters in Haryana’s electoral rolls, 93,174 voters with invalid addresses, and 19,26,351 bulk voters, totalling to 25,41,144 fake voters. Hitting out at the poll body, Rahul Gandhi said, "Why is EC not removing duplicates? Because if they remove duplicates, there will be fair elections. If they ensure that there is one entry, one picture, there's a fair election. And EC doesn't want fair elections."

In asking the Election Commission of India to rectify the voter list, Rahul Gandhi is contradicting his party’s stand against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The Election Commission of India has commenced voter roll revision in 12 states, including 3 UTs. However, the Congress party and opposition parties have been protesting against it. While the Supreme Court allowed the process to be completed in Bihar, proving its legitimacy, the opposition parties are yet to accept the move. What is interesting is that during the Bihar SIR, the Election Commission weeded out 47 lakhs voters including dead, duplicates, and 3.66 lakh ineligible voters.

A comprehensive SIR thus allows elimination of fake and duplicate voters as every eligible voter is required to submit proof for their residence and Indian origin. Thus, it will also weed out illegal foreign immigrants. While Rahul Gandhi is asking for the removal of fake voters, he is protesting against the SIR at the same time.

What’s the need for the hours is transparency from the Election Commission of India and a proposal from the political parties to make the SIR process even stronger and more trustworthy. The SIR process, when implemented thoroughly, has previously removed large numbers of duplicate and invalid entries, as seen in Bihar. Strengthening this mechanism, rather than opposing it outright, may be key to addressing concerns raised across the political spectrum. Ultimately, a constructive dialogue between the Election Commission and all political parties on refining and monitoring the voter verification process will be essential to safeguard the integrity of India’s electoral system.