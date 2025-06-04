Why Russia’s S-400 Failed To Counter Ukrainian Drones; What India Got Right With Its Layered Air Defense

New Delhi: On June 1, 2025, the world witnessed an eye-opening breach of Russia’s military defenses. Launched from inside hidden containers, Ukrainian drones penetrated more than 4,000 kilometers deep into Russian territory and hit multiple airbases in an operation code named ‘Spider Web’. At least 40 Russian aircraft were destroyed. It assault left global military analysts stunned.

But more shocking than the attack was the failure of Russia’s vaunted S-400 and S-500 air defense systems. These high-end platforms, touted as some of the best in the world, could not stop a fleet of low-flying and autonomous drones. Why?

The S-400’s Blind Spot

Russia’s failure was not purely a technological one, it was strategic. The S-400 is built to intercept high-altitude threats such as enemy aircraft, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. But it falters against low-flying and slow-moving drones that often fly below radar coverage. Add to that the lack of low-level air defense, a unified command system and real-time threat intelligence and even the most advanced system becomes vulnerable.

In essence, the S-400 was looking too far, while the real danger was up close.

Having observed global battlefield trends and drawn key lessons from conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war, India has adopted a more adaptive strategy. Instead of relying solely on high-tech imports like the S-400, India has built a layered and integrated air defense model.

This strategy was tested and validated during the recent Operation Sindoor, where India not only thwarted a multi-pronged drone and missile attack from Pakistan but also launched a precise counterstrike that neutralised enemy radars, HQ-9 systems and terrorist camps.

The Game-Changer

At the centre of India’s new defense posture lies Akashteer, a real-time and automated air defense control system developed indigenously. It is more than a radar. It is a command nerve center that connects the Air Force, the Army and the Navy on a single grid.

Akashteer tracks, prioritises and assigns aerial threats to the most suitable interceptor, be it a missile, drone or gun, within seconds.

Its key advantages include 360-degree coverage against drones, aircraft and cruise missiles, faster decision-making and automated threat response, seamless coordination among all armed services and reduced risk of friendly fire,

Old Meets New

One of the unsung heroes of Operation Sindoor was the upgraded L-70 anti-aircraft gun. Originally introduced decades ago, it has now been modernised with electronic fire control systems and target-tracking radars. These guns are now capable of shooting down drones and helicopters flying as low as 3,000 metres.

Complementing this is the Akash missile system, designed to take out threats up to 25 km away. When deployed together in a “battle grid”, they cover both low-level intrusions and high-flying aerial threats – something the S-400 cannot do alone.

Why This Mix-Match Formula Matters

The future of warfare is asymmetric. From drone swarms launched from shipping containers to precision attacks from behind enemy lines, conventional systems like the S-400 are no longer enough.

India’s terrain and adversaries, ranging from China in the northeast to Pakistan in the west, require a multi-threat, all-weather and all-altitude defense approach. A single-tier system simply cannot cover such a wide spectrum.

What also sets India apart is the growing reliance on indigenously developed systems. From Akashteer and Akash missiles to modernised L-70 guns and homegrown radar systems, India’s air defense ecosystem is increasingly self-reliant.

This boosts not only operational flexibility, but also economic and industrial strength. The ability to custom-build systems for specific missions, without relying on external supply chains, has become a strategic advantage, especially in a post-COVID and post-Ukraine world marked by global disruptions.

What happened in Russia is a warning – expensive technology alone cannot win wars. Without intelligent integration, adaptive systems and multi-layered coordination, even the best platforms can be rendered obsolete.

India’s layered air defense, rooted in homegrown tech, joint-force coordination and rapid-response automation, is emerging as a global model for modern warfare.

As the world is faced with new-age aerial threats, India’s ‘high-tech + low-level’ fusion may just be the blueprint others follow.