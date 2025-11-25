Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ceremonially hoist a saffron flag atop the spire of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday, marking the symbolic completion of the grand structure. The event is being described as the “second pran pratishtha,” following the consecration of Ram Lalla in the garbhagriha in January 2024. Modi is expected to address the gathering after the flag hoisting.

Security in Ayodhya has been significantly increased ahead of the visit. A total of 6,970 personnel, including ATS commandos, NSG snipers, cyber experts, and technical teams, have been deployed to ensure safety.

Key points about the flag hoisting and related activities:

Flag Details: PM Modi will raise a right-angled triangular saffron flag measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length. The flag features a radiant Sun symbolising Lord Rama’s valour, an ‘Om’ inscription, and the image of the Kovidara tree.

Devotee Presence: A large number of devotees have already arrived for darshan of Lord Ram ahead of the event, which is expected to attract domestic and international visitors.

Significance: The flag represents dignity, unity, cultural continuity, and the ideals of Ram Rajya, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Temple Architecture: The flag will be hoisted atop the shikhar built in the traditional north Indian Nagara style, with the surrounding 800-metre Parkota showcasing the temple’s diverse architectural features.

Temple Visits: Modi will also visit the Saptmandir, housing temples dedicated to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha, and Mata Shabari.

Other Mandirs: He will perform darshan and pooja at the Sheshavtar Mandir and Mata Annapurna Temple, including the Ram Darbar Garbh Grah.

Auspicious Timing: The event coincides with the Panchami of Shukla Paksha in Margashirsha, aligning with the Abhijit Muhurat of Shri Ram and Maa Sita’s Vivah Panchami.

Historical Significance: The date also marks the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, who meditated in Ayodhya for 48 hours in the 17th century.

City Decorations: Ayodhya has been adorned with elaborate floral arrangements, using approximately 100 tons of flowers for the occasion.

Temple Milestones: PM Modi had previously performed the Bhoomi Pujan on 5 August 2020, with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony held on 22 January 2024.

The saffron flag hoisting marks a historic milestone in the completion of the Ram Mandir and is expected to be a momentous occasion for devotees and visitors alike.