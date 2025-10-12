Why Seeing Owl On Diwali Is Considered Auspicious | Mythology And Beliefs Explained

Diwali is the 'Festival of Lights' and is one of the most important and widely celebrated festivals in India. People decorate their homes with lights, clean it in advance, and on the day of the festival, diyas and rangolis adorn homes, offices, and shops. There are also deep-rooted beliefs and traditions associated with the festival. One such lesser-known but fascinating belief is that sighting of an owl on Diwali night is considered a sign of good luck and prosperity.

The owl symbolises wisdom and intuition.

Why Is It Auspicious To See An Owl On Diwali?

In Hindu mythology, the owl is known as the vahana (vehicle) of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth, prosperity, and fortune.

It is thus believed that sighting an owl on Diwali is auspicious. Some even believe that Goddess Lakshmi is accompanied by her vahana when she visits homes on the festival of light.

As a result, spotting an owl on Diwali night is seen as a sign that Goddess Lakshmi herself is near. However, it's important to note that this belief is spiritual and symbolic, and does not promote any harm to owls.

In fact, the superstitions that could lead to the hunting or capturing of these birds are highly discouraged.

Diwali In India

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is celebrated with great enthusiasm, joy, and devotion. The festival typically lasts five days, each with its own significance. For Diwali, people buy new clothes, exchange sweets and gifts, and shop for gold, utensils, and home items as a symbol of prosperity.

On the main day of Diwali, families perform Lakshmi Puja, worshipping Goddess Lakshmi (the goddess of wealth) and Lord Ganesha, seeking blessings for prosperity and good fortune.

