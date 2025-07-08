Why Some People Are Unhappy With Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram In 'Ramayana'- DNA Decodes

A fresh controversy has erupted following the teaser release of Bollywood’s upcoming mega-budget film Ramayana, in which actor Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of Lord Ram. The debate began after an old interview of Ranbir resurfaced, in which he had said, “I am a big beef guy.” This statement has sparked outrage on social media, with many people questioning how someone who has consumed beef and as some allege, disrespected Sanatan beliefs, can portray a revered Hindu deity like Lord Ram.

In today's DNA, Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha decorded why and how some people are unhappy with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in 'Ramayana'.

Watch Today's Full Episode:

Several users posted angry tweets, expressing that casting Ranbir in such a sacred role is offensive to their faith. One user shared clips of Ranbir lighting alcohol in a film scene, further intensifying the backlash.

The controversy touches a deep cultural chord, as past actors like Arun Govil, who portrayed Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s 1987 Ramayan, became widely revered. People used to touch their feet, reflecting the spiritual connection viewers felt with the actors and the roles they played.

However, it's important to note that Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly renounced meat and alcohol before starting the shoot, adopting a more sattvik lifestyle.