Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3018744https://zeenews.india.com/india/why-tablets-have-a-line-in-its-middle-here-s-the-hidden-reason-behind-it-3018744.html
NewsIndiaWhy tablets have a line in its middle? Here’s the hidden reason behind it
WHY TABLETS HAVE LINE IN MIDDLE

Why tablets have a line in its middle? Here’s the hidden reason behind it

It is called a score line. It is is a mark placed on a tablet to make it easier to split into smaller doses.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 05:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Why tablets have a line in its middle? Here’s the hidden reason behind itImage credit: Gemini

If you have ever taken a medicine tablet, you may have noticed a small line in between its surface. Many people assume it is just part of the design, but ‘no’ that line is for another important purposes. In the pharmaceutical world, it is called a 'score line,' and it is carefully added during manufacturing.

A score line is a mark placed on a tablet to make it easier to split into smaller doses. Drug manufacturers design these lines when a medicine is meant to be taken in divided amounts. For example, if a doctor prescribes half a tablet instead of a full one, the line helps patients break the pill more accurately.

According to pharmaceutical guidelines, scored tablets are tested to ensure that each half contains an equal amount of the active ingredient. This is important because taking too much or too little medicine can affect treatment results.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Not all tablets should be split

While the line may look like a sign to break the tablet, experts warn that not all pills are safe to split. Some medicines are coated to protect the stomach or to release the drug slowly over time. These are known as enteric-coated or extended-release tablets. Breaking them can change how the medicine works in the body and may even cause side effects.

Doctors and pharmacists usually advise patients to split a tablet only if it has a score line and if the prescription specifically allows it. Using a pill cutter instead of hands will ensure a cleaner break of tablets.

(Also Read: Who Is Rouble Nagi? Mumbai teacher who won $1 million global award for educating underprivileged children)

Other purposes 

The ‘score line’ is not just about convenience. It reduces medicine waste and can make prescriptions more flexible. In some cases, patients can buy a higher-dose tablet and safely split it, which may lower costs.

In short, the line on a tablet is a practical and carefully planned design by manufacturers. With this patients can take the tablets dose safely.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Cyber crime
Shivam Sahu 13 min 14 sec viral MMS: Husband nabbed for blackmailing wife
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav shares first social media post after bail
Technology
Vivo V70, V70 Elite launched in India with OriginOS; Check specs, price
India's first electric car
India’s first electric car: Meet ‘Lovebird’ from 1993, which laid EV platform
West Indies vs Italy
West Indies storm into Super 8s with dominant 42-run win over Italy
Priyanka Chopra
Throwback Thursday: Priyanka Chopra calls Namrata Shirodkar 'Queen'
Total Lunar Eclipse 2026
Total Lunar Eclipse 2026: Date, time, where to watch, and visibility in India
BSE
Sensex crashes 1,236 points; sharpest fall in over 2-weeks amid global tension
Saina Nehwal
Saina Nehwal breaks silence on Parineeti Chopra unfollowing her
Aludecor
Aludecor claims to have introduced India’s largest free ACP testing initiative