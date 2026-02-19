Why tablets have a line in its middle? Here’s the hidden reason behind it

If you have ever taken a medicine tablet, you may have noticed a small line in between its surface. Many people assume it is just part of the design, but ‘no’ that line is for another important purposes. In the pharmaceutical world, it is called a 'score line,' and it is carefully added during manufacturing.

A score line is a mark placed on a tablet to make it easier to split into smaller doses. Drug manufacturers design these lines when a medicine is meant to be taken in divided amounts. For example, if a doctor prescribes half a tablet instead of a full one, the line helps patients break the pill more accurately.

According to pharmaceutical guidelines, scored tablets are tested to ensure that each half contains an equal amount of the active ingredient. This is important because taking too much or too little medicine can affect treatment results.

Not all tablets should be split

While the line may look like a sign to break the tablet, experts warn that not all pills are safe to split. Some medicines are coated to protect the stomach or to release the drug slowly over time. These are known as enteric-coated or extended-release tablets. Breaking them can change how the medicine works in the body and may even cause side effects.

Doctors and pharmacists usually advise patients to split a tablet only if it has a score line and if the prescription specifically allows it. Using a pill cutter instead of hands will ensure a cleaner break of tablets.

Other purposes

The ‘score line’ is not just about convenience. It reduces medicine waste and can make prescriptions more flexible. In some cases, patients can buy a higher-dose tablet and safely split it, which may lower costs.

In short, the line on a tablet is a practical and carefully planned design by manufacturers. With this patients can take the tablets dose safely.