Why Tamil Nadu cliffhanger gives BJP an opening as regional parties recalibrate alliances - Analysis

Tamil Nadu election results came as a shocker for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which got only one MLA in the 234-member assembly. The election results, however, present a never-before opportunity to the saffron party to build upon a political atmosphere where the traditional rivals and hardcore Dravidian forces are at their weakest. Former state BJP president K Annamalai had already predicted a hung assembly while saying that the saffron party needs boots on the ground to strengthen the party. Under Annamalai, the BJP was emerging as a significant force in the state. The compulsion of alliance with the AIADMK appears to have hurt the BJP very hard and it's time for the saffron party to press the reset button, with Annamalai at the helm once again, feel political analysts.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay meets AIADMK 'rebel' leaders backing TVK chief ahead of crucial floor test

Speaking at a roundtable during the Stanford India Conference recently, Annamalai said the Tamil Nadu election results reflect a 'rupture of the system', comparing it to disruptive change in startup ecosystems. He argued that entrenched political structures had become overloaded over time and suggested that both regional and national parties had struggled to adapt beyond traditional strongholds. Annamalai said that the development will shape the state's political trajectory in the coming years.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Tamil Nadu is a black swan event... It's a good thing that it happened. Just like the startups here, a rupture of the system has to happen at some point. The system got overloaded, and national parties were also not very bold in going beyond the Vindhyas and taking the bull by its horns....Now we are there to go and clear it in the next 5-10 years. We will do the clearance..." said Annamalai, hinting that the BJP has plans in place for conquering the battle of Tamil Nadu.

On the other hand, the Congress party's backstabbing of the DMK has made the MK Stalin's party a bit flexible. The DMK is now reportedly considering issue-based support to the NDA government in Parliament. According to an Indian Express report, a recalibrated alliance for surviving the Vijay tsunami in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections are very likely. According to the report, the DMK, AIADMK and the BJP may join hands by 2029 if all goes well. Notably, the DMK was part of the NDA from 1999 to 2003.

Congress party's rift with the DMK over support to the TVK has not only weakened the INDIA bloc but has also sent out a message to regional players that Congress is not a trusted ally. This will further weaken the INDIA bloc in Parliament, and more regional players may divert towards the BJP.

Also Read: 'Tamil Nadu still not ready for Dalit CM': VCK's Thol Thirumavalavan on becoming CM speculation

For the DMK, several factors are driving it closer to the BJP, the most immediate being the need to retain political relevance at the national level. The party has suffered a major setback, with its leader and former Chief Minister M K Stalin losing his own seat, while a strong faction within the DMK was determined to prevent Vijay from forming the government. In a bid to stop him, the party even explored talks with its arch-rival AIADMK. However, its coalition partners deserted it in favour of the TVK, including the Congress, which had been its ally for more than two decades. Signalling a formal break in this long-standing partnership, DMK parliamentary leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi last week wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking separate seating arrangements for DMK MPs.