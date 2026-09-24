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  • /Why ECI appointment process is under scrutiny: Justice Dipankar Datta’s collegium defence puts executive role in focus

Why ECI appointment process is under scrutiny: Justice Dipankar Datta’s collegium defence puts executive role in focus

While judicial appointments follow the Collegium system and Election Commissioners are chosen under the 2023 Act, both the independent cosntitutional bodies have an extent of executive say. 

Written ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 12:26 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 01:09 PM IST
Why ECI appointment process is under scrutiny: Justice Dipankar Datta’s collegium defence puts executive role in focus
Image Credit: Drawing contrast in the Collegium system and the 2023 Election Commissioners appointment Act 2023, Justice Dipankar Datta's remarks have put executive influence in question.

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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