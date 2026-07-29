/Why the new anti-paper leak bill may not stop paper leaks in future: Explained

The Narendra Modi government is all praise for the amended anti-paper leak bill. The bill has several new provisions like imprisonment between five and 10 years, and a fine up to Rs five crore. The Bill empowers the central government to constitute a special task force to investigate offences. The Bill requires every state and UT to designate a Court of Session as a Special Fast Track Court to try offences under the Act. The Special Fast Track Courts will also try any connected offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 or other laws, in the same trial.
Congress MP Dean Kuriakose from Kerala has proposed adding provisions to protect whistleblowers who provide information about exam irregularities. The amendment seeks safeguards for people who expose such cases.
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram called the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill "pointless" and said it "only increases penalties, prison terms and prescribes time limits for trials and special courts." "This bill, if anybody has read it, is pointless. This bill is only increasing penalties, increasing prison terms, and prescribes time limits for trials and special courts. Everybody knows that penalty and punishment don't necessarily deter wrongdoing and crime," said Chidambaram.
Why the bill may not prevent paper leaks
Two years ago, the NDA government had brought the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. It established a comprehensive legal framework defining examination-related offences, prescribed punishments for individuals, service providers and organised crime, empowered police officers and central investigating agencies to probe offences, and made all offences cognisable, non-bailable and non-compoundable. Despite the bill, the NEET and UGC paper leaks happened, and lakhs of students were affected.
Critics argue that what really needs to be done is the reformation of the examination process, which is the NTA. "This law is not going to prevent leaks because the preparatory market is worth lakhs of crores. So they have a vested interest in penetrating the NTA," said Congress MP Chidambaram.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said there is a need for a system that prevents paper leaks. "The question should be: the system is broken; how do we fix it? What we need is a system where we prevent paper leaks, not only punish people after the crime has happened," said Tharoor.
Criticising the government's move to establish fast-track courts, Tharoor cited 2025 figures and said last year it registered 1.44 lakh cases and disposed of only 66,000, while pendency stood at 2.5 lakh cases.
The government's move to appoint a task force headed by Nandan Nilekani appears to be in the right direction. According to the Prime Minister, the task force will focus on examination reforms and submit its recommendations at the earliest. He said the government will act on the panel’s report to ensure the credibility of upcoming examinations. The Centre has said that the panel will recommend technology-driven changes to make competitive exams more secure, transparent and reliable. The need of the hour is a robust leak-proof system. While the CJP protest led by students has triggered a host of reform measures by the government, building a leak-proof system will be the ultimate tribute to the students who died by suicide.
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