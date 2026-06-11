Why the Supreme Court calling homemakers ‘nation builders’ is a groundbreaking financial recognition for millions

In a landmark ruling that reshapes how unpaid domestic labour is perceived, the Supreme Court of India on Thursday declared homemakers to be “Nation Builders.” For the first time under the Motor Vehicles Act, the apex court has quantified the invaluable, unseen contribution of a homemaker at a minimum notional income of Rs 30,000 per month.

The decision marks a historic shift in legal and financial recognition for millions of women across the country whose daily labour has historically been overlooked in courts due to a lack of formal paperwork.

Proving the unprovable: Monetising ‘nation builders’

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The ruling stems from a judgment arising from a motor accident claim; compensations in such cases in India heavily rely on tangible financial documents like Income Tax Returns (ITRs) or monthly salary slips. This framework inherently disadvantaged women, with a vast majority working full-time within the household without a formal income.

The bench comprising Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice AG Masih observed that a homemaker’s contribution extends well beyond the household and plays a vital role in nation-building. The Court emphasised that the loss of domestic care and services suffered by the family due to the death or incapacitation of a homemaker deserves independent recognition and consideration while determining compensation under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Supreme Court Advocate on Record Nishant Shrivastav welcomed the decision, saying it is a “very right and useful interpretation.” He explained that in most motor accident cases, compensation is calculated on the basis of salary slips or Income Tax Returns (ITR). However, a large number of women, estimated at 70-95%, are homemakers who do not earn a salary or file ITRs.

“Because of this, their contribution was earlier overlooked. But the truth is that homemakers make a huge contribution in running the household and taking the family forward,” he said.

The Supreme Court has fixed a notional value of Rs 30,000 for homemakers, which is in line with or higher than the minimum wages in many states (Rs 15,000–20,000). Shrivastava added that the court has made the process simple by defining this notional income criterion.

On evidence of employment, he said, “There is no need to produce evidence of domestic work or loss of care, as proving such contributions with documents is practically impossible.

“This is a very welcome decision that will help thousands of families who lose a homemaker in road accidents,” he concluded. The ruling is expected to bring much-needed relief and recognition to the invaluable, unpaid work done by homemakers across the country.

Also Read: 'Homemakers are nation builders': Supreme Court slams gender bias, declares housework worth at least Rs 30K/month

Can you measure love in money? The ‘nationbuilders’ perspective

While the legal fraternity celebrates the ruling, the perspective of homemakers themselves highlights the historically deep emotional nuance.

For centuries, domestic care has been viewed as a duty driven by familial affection rather than economic gain, raising complex questions about valuation.

“I feel this is the right step in recognising our efforts, but for centuries, we have done household chores out of love for the family and children, and monetising it will sometimes feel like putting a price on love. Can you measure love in terms of money? But I support it because, besides dignity, it can now help extend financial protection in adverse times for our families,” said Sunita Sharma, a Lucknow-based ‘nation builder.'

Beyond the emotional aspect, the ruling also sheds light on the sheer volume of labour that goes unnoticed in day-to-day life, challenging traditional societal mindsets.

“This is the first time that homemakers’ efforts and responsibilities are being measured in terms of money. The amount may not be big, but it’s just the beginning of recognition for us. It’s a good decision by the Supreme Court. Our work is not limited to cooking, cleaning, managing children’s education, and running the household. With no fixed hours of work and leave entitlement, our work goes beyond the defined office norms. The SC’s decision is also a reminder for the men who don’t value the work of their partners,” said Afsana Khatun, a homemaker from Kerala.

The big picture: A safety net for the unseen

The Supreme Court ruling does not mean homemakers will start receiving a monthly paycheck from the government. Instead, it ensures that if a homemaker tragically loses their life in a road accident, the insurance and legal compensation awarded to their surviving family will be calculated using this baseline of Rs 30,000 per month.

Ultimately, the ruling achieves two monumental goals: it provides immediate financial security to families in their darkest hours, and it permanently elevates the social status of the homemaker from a “dependent” to a foundational “nation builder.”

