Why there are NO women priests in hindu temples, pujas, or ceremonies; Here’s the hidden reason behind this

Women priests in hindu temples: The near-total absence of women priests in Hindu temples, marriage ceremonies, and religious rituals across India is not rooted in ancient scripture; it is the result of centuries of social change, political upheaval, and deeply embedded patriarchal customs. Millions of Hindu women across India today worship in temples where no woman has ever stood behind the sanctum, yet history tells a very different story. Here is what actually happened and why it matters today.

Women led rituals in the Vedic age

The Rigveda, India's oldest scripture, contains hymns by at least 27 named women Rishikas – female seers who underwent initiation, studied the Vedas alongside men, and participated fully in Vedic rituals and sacrifices. Women like Gargi, Maitreyi, and Lopamudra were not just scholars; they were active participants in the spiritual and ritual life of their communities.

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Far from being confined to the domestic sphere, women in Vedic times actively participated in intellectual debates, spiritual rituals, and the composition of sacred hymns, earning recognition as Rishikas and Brahmavadinis, women who had realised Brahman. The idea that women never belonged at the altar is, historically speaking, inaccurate.

How history pushed women out of the priesthood

So what changed? The shift was not religious; it was social and political. By the later Vedic period, approximately 1000–600 BCE, women's presence in rituals was no longer considered necessary. Society became increasingly male-dominated, and clear restrictions on women began appearing in Smriti literature, particularly the Manusmriti, around 200 BCE to 200 CE.

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The medieval period made things worse. During Mughal rule and later British rule in India, women became increasingly vulnerable in public spaces. Performing public rituals became riskier, and women were increasingly encouraged to remain at home for safety. This reduced the visibility of female priests, while male dominance in religious spaces strengthened, leading to a lasting stigma.

Over time, what began as a social adjustment hardened into religious “tradition” - even though the original scriptures never explicitly mandated it.

The menstruation taboo and temple entry

A major reason cited today for barring women from priesthood roles is menstruation. In many traditions, menstruation came to be viewed as ritually impure, leading to restrictions on temple entry and ritual participation. This taboo, which does not have a firm basis in early Vedic texts, became one of the most commonly repeated justifications for excluding women from priestly roles.

However, this reasoning is debated. Historically, while public temples were largely managed by men, most homes also had private shrines that were often maintained by women. In that sense, women continued to play an important role in religious practice within domestic spaces.

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Change is already happening

In 1974, Shankarrao Thatte, the owner of a wedding hall in Pune, challenged the status quo by training women priests to officiate religious ceremonies after a shortage of male pandits created a practical problem. That quiet beginning later grew into a movement.

While Hinduism does not formally prohibit women from becoming priests, it is still not accepted as standard practice in many parts of India. However, in cities like Pune, women are now studying priesthood at dedicated schools and conducting marriage ceremonies and pujas. In recent years, Indian courts have also supported women's access to certain Hindu temples that previously restricted entry.

The absence of female priests in many temples today reflects centuries-old social practice rather than a uniform religious rule.