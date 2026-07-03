/Why this dialogue in Chauhan teaser has brought back painful memories in Kashmir

Srinagar: Nearly eight years ago, 18-month-old Hiba Jan became a symbol of the suffering caused by pellet gun use in Jammu and Kashmir. With bandages covering her injured eye, her photographs travelled across newspapers and television screens after a pellet entered her home during a clash between locals and security forces in Shopian in November 2018.
Her story has returned to catch attention once again. This time, the reason is not a protest or a security operation, but a reference in the teaser of Ajay Devgn's upcoming film ‘Chauhan’.
The recently released teaser has faced criticism from many Kashmiris, who say it reduces the human cost of pellet gun injuries and reopens memories of one of the Valley's most painful chapters.
The two-minute and 24-second teaser opens with a conversation, “Major, there were 300 boys at the square, but only 270 reached home. That means 30 boys are missing.”
Ajay Devgn’s character then says, “It wasn’t our mistake. Orders from above were to answer bricks with stones. But if the other side picks up stones, what do we answer with?”
Later, while discussing crowd-control measures, the character dismisses several methods, saying, “Tear gas – masks are available online. Pellet guns – limited damage. Water cannons – temporary solutions.”
It is the phrase “pellet guns – limited damage” that has upset many in Kashmir. To those who suffered life-changing injuries, the description feels completely disconnected from their own experiences.
Pellet guns were introduced in Jammu and Kashmir in 2010 as a method to control protests. Officials initially described them as non-lethal weapons. Over the years, hundreds were injured, many lost their eyesight and others were left with permanent disabilities.
A 12-bore pump-action shotgun cartridge releases hundreds of tiny metal pellets that spread across a large area. Human rights groups, doctors and even some police officials have said that once fired, controlling the direction of these pellets becomes impossible.
Among those who still live with those memories is Insha Mushtaq Lone. She was 14 years old when she was hit by pellets during the protests that followed the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in July 2016.
Three days after Wani's death, she looked out of her window to see what was happening outside. Within moments, dozens of pellets struck her face. More than 100 metal fragments entered her body and eyes. Her front teeth were broken. When she regained consciousness in hospital, both her eyes were covered with bandages.
Locals who witnessed the horrors of 2017 said, ‘Limited damage’ is not only a lie, it is a mockery of the trauma that affected an entire generation.” “I don't need a film script to know what pellet guns do. I have seen the reality myself,” said one of them, who did not wish to be named.
Another young Kashmiri, Junaid Dar, said the violence extended far beyond the streets. “The wards in hospitals were filled with tear gas to such an extent that admitted patients were also badly affected. This was not ‘limited damage’ in any sense. It was a human tragedy,” he said.
“When the Bollywood portrays such events in a trivial way or misrepresents them, it adds to the pain of victims and survivors and denies their truth,” he said, adding, “If cinema cannot tell our stories honestly, it should at least avoid turning our wounds into entertainment.”
The criticism has not come only from Kashmir. Journalist Vijaita Singh wrote on X, "Calling every Kashmiri a Pathan has now become a tired stereotype, even though Kashmiris are not Pathans."
She also said that the BJP government itself later brought a general amnesty package for many youths and made efforts to rebuild trust.
“What happened was deeply painful. Many people lost their eyesight, and after 2016-17, the government also changed its approach towards the use of pellet guns against protesters," she wrote.
“Pathaan se kehna Chauhaan aa raha hai”— Vijaita Singh (@vijaita) June 26, 2026
Kashmiris are not Pathans.
And the same BJP government announced an amnesty package for the youth who picked up stones.
There was an outreach. What is the point of this propaganda? What happened was unfortunate, many lost vision and… https://t.co/Ntx3hKMzm7
Tenzing Lamsang, editor of Bhutanese newspaper The Bhutanese, wrote, "The conflict and militancy in Kashmir is among the saddest chapters in modern Indian history. Pellet guns led to 17 deaths and 139 people, including children, losing their eyesight. And Ajay Devgn decides to make an action film and joke about it."
The Kashmir insurgency/militancy is one of most painful parts of modern Indian history with 40,000 to 70,000 killed including civilians & security personnel.— Tenzing Lamsang (@TenzingLamsang) June 27, 2026
17 died from pellet guns & 139 lost sight including children.
Ajay Devgan: Let’s make an action movie poking fun. https://t.co/U61zXitfrW
National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi also criticised the teaser and said, "It is deeply disturbing for Kashmiris who lived through a period when pellet guns became a symbol of pain and irreparable loss."
At the same time, Rajput organisation Kshatriya Parishad objected to the film's title and the use of the name Chauhan. "We strongly condemn the attempt to use the Chauhan lineage for contemporary communal politics in Neeraj Yadav and Ajay Devgn's upcoming film," said the organisation.
"Rajput history is not a political tool. The legacy of the Chauhans belongs to Rajput heritage, not electoral rhetoric or manufactured conflicts created by outside forces," it added.
Government statistics shows the scale of injuries caused by pellet guns. Data presented in Parliament said that 17 people died of pellet gun injuries between July 2016 and August 2017.
The Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission reported that 1,726 people were injured by pellet guns only in 2016. In 2018, then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti informed the Assembly that 6,221 people suffered pellet injuries between July 2016 and February 2017. A total of 728 of them suffered damage to their eyesight, she added.
Medical research has also documented the long-term effects. A study published in the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology examined 777 patients admitted to a Srinagar hospital after the 2016 protests. Researchers found that many patients did not recover their vision even after surgery.
More than half of those studied were between 20 and 29 years old, while over one-third were boys aged 10 to 19. Doctors also recorded injuries among children as young as six.
Several survivors had depression and other mental health issues in studies from 2016 to 2018 . Research published in 2025 showed long-term emotional distress, disruptions in education and alterations in self-identity among survivors.
Many victims still live with the consequences. Amjad Ahmad Kanth lost the sight in one eye and suffered severe damage to the other after being hit by pellets while returning from Burhan Wani's funeral in 2016.
Arshad Ahmad Khan was sitting outside a shop in Srinagar's Soura area in April 2018 when clashes broke out. The pellets permanently damaged his optic nerve.
Looking back, he said, "I wish I had died that day. It destroyed my life."
He says the tragedy affected his entire family. His mother died of a brain haemorrhage after months of stress over his condition, and his father passed away three months later.
"A person dies only once, but an incident like this kills you every day," he said.
For those who have suffered losses, it is not merely about a dialogue in a movie. It touches memories of injuries, lost eyesight and years of emotional pain that continues to affect their lives even today.
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