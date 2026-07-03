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Why this dialogue in Chauhan teaser has brought back painful memories in Kashmir

A teaser from Ajay Devgn’s Chauhan has led to reactions in Kashmir over its portrayal of crowd-control methods. Many viewers say it brings back difficult memories from past pellet gun injuries in the region.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 06:17 AM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 06:25 AM IST
Why this dialogue in Chauhan teaser has brought back painful memories in Kashmir
Image Credit: (Photo: Instagram)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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